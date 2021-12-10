Phuket karting protege on the right track

KARTING: Look out Lewis Hamilton and and Max Verstappen as there is a new budding motorsport champion in the making in the guise of Phuket’s own Kamolphu Anutchakun!

Karting

By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 11 December 2021, 09:30AM

Young Kamolphu put in a dazzling winning performance at the recent Singha Cart Cup Championship Of Thailand 2021, held at the Bira Kart circuit in Chonburi on the weekend of Nov 19.

It might be a few more years until the young protege is competing at the top level seeing as he is only currently competing in the 7-8 age group in junior karting although he clearly has a bright future ahead of him.

Racing for Porsche Phuket, Kamolphu won the Singha Karting Rookie A class in the 7–8 year category on Nov 21 with a time of just over 14 minutes across 11 laps at a combined distance of 14.63km and an average speed of 65.91km/h.

As part of a field of 16 racers, he also won the fastest lap of the day with a time of 1:05.404.

Earlier in the weekend Kamolphu had won the warm up race and also finished fourth in the pre-final qualifying race.

The Singha Kart Cup is wholly supported by legendary F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen and strives to provide a platform to put youngsters onto the first rung of the racing ladder.

Young drivers like Kamolphu are proof that the ideals of the initiative in finding and nurturing racing stars of the future are certainly working.

We look forward to seeing Kamolphu’s career develop in the years ahead.