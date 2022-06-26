Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket para-athlete visits Nong Boat to lift spirits

Phuket para-athlete visits Nong Boat to lift spirits

PHUKET: Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong, the 12-year-old boy blinded by an acute sinusitis bacterial infection spreading to his eyes and spinal fluid, received a surprise visit from Phuket Governor Woonciew Narong and Thai para-athlete Wassana Yim-in on Friday (June 24).

charityhealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 05:29PM

Phuket Governor Woonciew Narong (centre) and Wassana Yim-in (second right) talk to Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong (partially hidden) at his home on Friday (June 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Woonciew Narong (centre) and Wassana Yim-in (second right) talk to Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong (partially hidden) at his home on Friday (June 24). Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The visit to Nong Boat’s home in Thalang by the Governor and Ms Wassana, a visually impaired athlete who represents her country at national level in cycling, swimming and athletics, was done in an effort to boost his morale and encourage him to look forward with positivity, despite his condition.

Ms Wassana explained to Nong Boat and fellow youngsters from his village that she was educated at a special school for the blind when she was younger and has been able to develop and achieve great things despite her impairment.

The 24-year-old from Koh Kaew relayed how she took up sports at a young age and trained hard throughout her school days. With the correct support and guidance she has managed to represent Thailand at national level in many worldwide championships.

She received and honour in last year’s National Sports Day after her performance in the 2021 Road Para-Cycling World Championships in Portugal where she finished in second place in her classification out of 17 other international contestants.

She also recently received an award from Governor Narong at a special ceremony with fellow athletes to recognise her achievements in the para-athletics world.

Ms Wassana is also currently studying a five-year bachelor’s degree in physical education for children with special needs at Yala University.

She told Nong Boat that she hoped she could inspire him to achieve similarly great things and that she hoped he would not allow his impairment to restrict him developing in life in whichever pursuits he chooses.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Ms Wassana added that she hoped her visit and their talk would also give Nong Boat more confidence and allow him to relax more as he prepares to enter his studies at a local school for the blind, as coordinated by the province.

Governor Narong had accompanied Nong Boat to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, one of the leading hospitals in the country, for treatment last month.

It was also confirmed that the Social Development and Human Security Office would take care of all subsequent treatments and provide support and guidance to Nong Boat and his family.

Initially it was believed Nong Boat’s condition was brought on as a direct result of the boy receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

However, this was refuted on May 11 by Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, who stressed that Nong Boat’s loss of vision in both eyes was not a side effect.

“The vaccination and the child’s illness are events that occurred at approximately the same time. It was not the vaccination that caused his illness,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket order affirms eased COVID measures
Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus
Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong handover celebration
Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation
Baba Wedding Festival set to return
Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut issues ganja ban for military
Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

 

Phuket community
Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

great job, guys...(Read More)

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

Why did you not report the specifics on last weeks Nai Harn drowning?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

preserving mangroves but increasing the building height by 50%. Give with one hand, take away with t...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

@Fascinated. Firstly, the sign cost 6 million Baht. Secondly, Pian had nothing to do with it. Look...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

spot on so many opportunities missed over the last 2 years for a major reset....efficient waste mana...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

way way way over prices.. clearly someone having a good ride with this ...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

Same-sex marriage, narcotics and alcoholic drinks go against Islam and its patriarchal values....How...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

In perhaps the most conservative muslim country, Afghanistan, is the drugs industry deeply enmeshed ...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

'Patriarchal values' is the key term here. That men lord it over women - and western fantas...(Read More)

Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted

And the 'festival' hacking live cows to death? Is Phuket going along with that one? What abo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 