Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj

PHUKET: The 12-year-old boy who has been blinded by a bacterial infection spreading to his eyes will be sent to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, one of the leading hospitals in the country, for treatment, welfare officers have confirmed.

health
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 10:03AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The news was delivered by a delegation of officials who visited the boy, Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong, and his parents at their family home in Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Thalang District, yesterday (May 10).

Leading the delegation were Laksana Israngkun Na Ayudhya of the Social Development and Human Security office in Phuket, along with Uthaiwan Saengkaew, head of the Phuket Children and Family Home at Koh Siray, and Jittima Charoenrit, Director of the Social Welfare Division at Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor).

The group presented B3,000 cash to help with medical bills so far along with a helping of consumer goods.

They also brought news that Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew had assigned the Phuket Provincial office of the Office of Social Development and Human Security to register Nong Boat as disabled to ensure that he could receive the state assistance of B1,000 per month.

Governor Narong also asked for Nong Boat to be registered with the Child Protection Fund to receive financial support for educational and medical expenses.

Dr Witita Jang-iam, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday repeated that Nonthaphat’s loss of vision in both eyes was not a side effect of the boy receiving a Pfizer vaccination, as claimed earlier.

Thai Residential

“The vaccination and the child’s illness are events that occurred at approximately the same time. It was not the vaccination that caused his illness,” she said.

Dr Witita noted that most side effects were mild symptoms such as fever, fatigue, pain at the injection site or nausea and vomiting.

“In children, a worrisome symptom is myocarditis,” Dr Witita admitted. 

However, she added, “The incidence of myopathy in children after vaccination in Thailand is less than that of foreign countries. Overseas the rate is about 150 incidences found in 1 million people who were vaccinated, while in Thailand only 10 cases have been confirmed from 3 million injections, with all 10 making a full recovery.”

“On this occasion, I would like to ask for confidence in being vaccinated. Getting vaccinated will have a positive effect among children and adults, especially the 608 Group [of higher at-risk patients].

“I would like everyone to come and get vaccinated to help reduce the rate of infections of COVID-19. It reduces the rate of serious symptoms, reduces the rate of hospitalisation and reduces the mortality rate,” she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 11 May 2022 - 10:37:33 

A 'delegation' visits a small boy- how intimidating. A donation of 'consumer goods'- I take it that was the obligatory basket of chicken stock. Just a publicity stung when they could have just quietly got him to Bkk for treatment.

 

