Nong Boat arrives at Siriraj

PHUKET: Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong, the 12-year-old boy blinded by an acute sinusitis bacterial infection spreading to his eyes and spinal fluid, has arrived at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, one of the leading hospitals in the country, for treatment.

health
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 May 2022, 04:09PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined Nong Boat on his journey to Bangkok, with the entourage arriving at the hospital yesterday (May 12).

Also accompanying the boy and his grandparents were Dr Supalak Laongpetch, Deputy Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, and Yaowanaree Heimyi, a psychologist at the Phuket Children’s and Family Home at Koh Siray.

Dr Supalak said that the two key issues already discussed with medical staff at Siriraj were the action taken by staff at Vachia hospital in Phuket to reassure Nong Boat and his grandparents that the correct action was taken, and to determine the best treatment for his current condition.

“All of which are to build confidence for parents and Nong Boat to continue treatment,” she said.

Ms Yaowanaree, a psychologist at the Phuket Children’s and Family Home, assured that the  Social Development and Human Security Office had taken all measures within its powers to provide assistance to Nong Boat after learning about his condition.

“Including during this trip, together we will provide care and assistance during the treatment, including taking care of social assistance after this,” she said.

Mr Kan, Nong Boat’s grandfather, expressed his thanks and gratitude, saying he now felt more confident in the support being given to Nong Boat and held more hope for his recovery.

He specifically thanked Governor Narong for taking a direct personal interest in the case.

“We are very anxious. Last night we couldn’t sleep, but Nong Boat was giving me encouragement, saying he was confident that he would recover and be able to see again,” Mr Kan said.

