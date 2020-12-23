Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears

PHUKET: At least 14 government-operated schools, colleges and universities in Phuket have closed over fears of COVID-19 spreading.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 10:42AM

Notices of the closures were posted this morning (Dec 23).

The closures follow a man in Kathu testing positive for COVID-19 after attending a big bike rally on Koh Lanta, Krabi, where he came into direct contact with an infected man from Samut Sakhon.

The Phuket man had three children attending schools in Phuket. Two of the children attended Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town and the third attended kindergarten classes at Kajonkietpattana School in Wichit.

Both Phuket Wittayalai School and Kajonkietpattana School announced their closures yesterday. (See stories here and here.)

Official notices of the closures were posted on the official Facebook page of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning (Dec 23).

The 14 educational institutions named as closed were given as:

Phuket Wittayalai School

Kajonkiet Pattana School

Satree Phuket School

Kathuwittaya School

Phuket Technology College

Kanokkwan Kindergarten School

Phuket Vocational College

Phuket Municipal Kindergarten School

Phuket Rajabhat University

Muslim Wittaya Phuket School

Phuket Technical College

Phuket Thalang Technical College

The notices were all issued by the director or dean of school or university now closed.

All 14 of the schools are now closed from today through Friday (Dec 23-25) so that the school’s can be cleaned with sanitiser.

Some of the schools and colleges will continue classes online.

All of the government schools will be closed for school holidays after Friday.

All parents and all persons affected by the closures were asked to contact the relevant school for further information.

Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus has not closed, but asked all students, staff and faculty members to observe COVID-19 protocols. Any persons feeling unwell or have visited Samut Sakhon province after Dec 1 have been asked to report themselves immediately.

No social events should be organised until further notice, the university said in its announcement.