Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears

Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears

PHUKET: At least 14 government-operated schools, colleges and universities in Phuket have closed over fears of COVID-19 spreading.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 10:42AM

Notices of the closures were posted this morning (Dec 23).

Notices of the closures were posted this morning (Dec 23).

The closures follow a man in Kathu testing positive for COVID-19 after attending a big bike rally on Koh Lanta, Krabi, where he came into direct contact with an infected man from Samut Sakhon.

The  Phuket man had three children attending schools in Phuket. Two of the children attended Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town and the third attended kindergarten classes at Kajonkietpattana School in Wichit.

Both Phuket Wittayalai School and Kajonkietpattana School announced their closures yesterday. (See stories here and here.)

Official notices of the closures were posted on the official Facebook page of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning (Dec 23).

The 14 educational institutions named as closed were given as:

  • Phuket Wittayalai School
  • Kajonkiet Pattana School
  • Satree Phuket School
  • Kathuwittaya School
  • Phuket Technology College
  • Kanokkwan Kindergarten School
  • Phuket Vocational College
  • Phuket Municipal Kindergarten School
  • Phuket Rajabhat University 
  • Muslim Wittaya Phuket School
  • Phuket Technical College
  • Phuket Thalang Technical College

The notices were all issued by the director or dean of school or university now closed.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

All 14 of the schools are now closed from today through Friday (Dec 23-25) so that the school’s can be cleaned with sanitiser.

Some of the schools and colleges will continue classes online.

All of the government schools will be closed for school holidays after Friday.

All parents and all persons affected by the closures were asked to contact the relevant school for further information.

Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus has not closed, but asked all students, staff and faculty members to observe COVID-19 protocols. Any persons feeling unwell or have visited Samut Sakhon province after Dec 1 have been asked to report themselves immediately.

No social events should be organised until further notice, the university said in its announcement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves relief for jobless
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta
PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak
Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance
TAT: New infections weigh on trips
Phuket Health Chief urges New Year events be postponed
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet
Prayut warns of lockdown

 

Phuket community
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Show just how quickly it can spread. Looks like we will be locked down again because of irrespossibl...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

This arsehole should be locked up and have his licence and car confiscated for ever. People like him...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

@malena2012. Who is the moron. A motorist is somebody in charge of any vehicle with a motor. Somebod...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

Correction not sure which version of English you are referring to.Definition of Motorist "the...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

@Capricornball- there's a vested 'Bavarian' interest in Kamala so nothing will happen un...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Someone's palm was either not crossed with silver or missed out for this to occur. Be interesti...(Read More)

Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

Information on this needs to run, not be concealed. Phuket has been relatively safe so far and peopl...(Read More)

Quarantine debate next week

14 or 10 days won’t make a difference to 98% of tourist. It’s step forward but won’t save the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order

Hmmm, temperature checking..thorough, very thorough. I was 34.1c today, clinically dead so at least ...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

A motorist parks his car ???? A motorist is a person who drives a motorbike ....Hello??? English???...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 