The closures follow a man in Kathu testing positive for COVID-19 after attending a big bike rally on Koh Lanta, Krabi, where he came into direct contact with an infected man from Samut Sakhon.
The Phuket man had three children attending schools in Phuket. Two of the children attended Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town and the third attended kindergarten classes at Kajonkietpattana School in Wichit.
Both Phuket Wittayalai School and Kajonkietpattana School announced their closures yesterday. (See stories here and here.)
Official notices of the closures were posted on the official Facebook page of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning (Dec 23).
The 14 educational institutions named as closed were given as:
- Phuket Wittayalai School
- Kajonkiet Pattana School
- Satree Phuket School
- Kathuwittaya School
- Phuket Technology College
- Kanokkwan Kindergarten School
- Phuket Vocational College
- Phuket Municipal Kindergarten School
- Phuket Rajabhat University
- Muslim Wittaya Phuket School
- Phuket Technical College
- Phuket Thalang Technical College
The notices were all issued by the director or dean of school or university now closed.
All 14 of the schools are now closed from today through Friday (Dec 23-25) so that the school’s can be cleaned with sanitiser.
Some of the schools and colleges will continue classes online.
All of the government schools will be closed for school holidays after Friday.
All parents and all persons affected by the closures were asked to contact the relevant school for further information.
Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus has not closed, but asked all students, staff and faculty members to observe COVID-19 protocols. Any persons feeling unwell or have visited Samut Sakhon province after Dec 1 have been asked to report themselves immediately.
No social events should be organised until further notice, the university said in its announcement.
