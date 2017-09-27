PHUKET: The Royal Crematorium replica under construction at Saphan Hin Park is “now 62% complete” and although “4%” behind schedule the project is on target for completion to become the focal point for ceremonies held on the island during the Royal Funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 10:33AM

“Construction is 4% slower than planned, but it will definitely be complete by October 15 so that the general public will have the opportunity to show their reverence for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday, Oct 26,” Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, which has been tasked with building the Royal Crematorium replica in Phuket, told The Phuket News.

Busaya Jaipiam, Chief of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, has now also clarified that there will be only one Royal Crematorium replica in Phuket – the one under construction at Saphan Hin.

“However, in addition to Saphan Hin, there will be ceremonies on Oct 26 at Wat Ket Ho in Kathu and Wat Manik in Thalang,” Ms Busaya confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 26).

“People can also make merit with Dok Mai Jan at the other two locations. Although those venues do not have Royal Crematorium replicas, they will be holding their own ceremonies with Dok Mai Jan arrangements,” she said. (See previous stories here and here.)

Ms Busaya also confirmed that more than 450,000 Dok Mai Jan have been crafted in Phuket, surpassing the initial target of 438,000.

“Over 450,000 have been made in Phuket,” she said. “However, people are still welcome to craft and offer the flowers at any of the three main locations until Oct 26.”

Nine bouquets from Phuket were sent to Bangkok last Monday (Sept 18) to be used in the actual Royal Ceremony in Bangkok on Oct 26, Ms Busaya confirmed.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the ceremony with officials last Monday to invite blessings for the Dok Mai Jan bouquets before they were ceremonially sent to Bangkok.