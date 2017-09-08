The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Royal Crematorium replicas in Phuket to honour late King’s funeral

PHUKET: A special blessing ceremony was held at Saphan Hin yesterday (Sept 7) to inaugurate the construction of an exact replica of the Royal Crematorium in Bangkok being built for the state funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26.

culture, death,

Friday 8 September 2017, 03:18PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the ceremony, starting at the auspicious time of 9:09am, joined by Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Siwaporn Chuasawad, and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana among other high-ranking officials on the island.

The miniature crematorium at Saphan Hin will be one of three exact replicas – scaled to detail from the original plans from Bangkok – built on the island.

The other two will be built in Kathu and Thalang Districts: one at Wat Ketho in Kathu and the other at Wat Manik in Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

The three replicas are being built so people unable to travel to Bangkok for the royal Funeral can pay their respects at one of the auspicious pyres in Phuket.

The plans for the replicas are being provided by the Fine Arts Department and the construction will be carried out by the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

Once the replica crematoriums are completed, Dok Mai Jan will be placed at each site in Phuket ahead of the Royal Funeral on Oct 26.

Dok Mai Jan, the traditional artificial flowers used in Thai-Buddhist cremations, are being created by communities across the island – and elsewhere throughout the country – under a co-ordinated effort so they can be used for ceremonies commemorating the Royal Funeral. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of marigold and other yellow flowers have been planted across Phuket so they will be ready to be in full colour from Oct 20 for the funeral for the late King.

 

 
