PHUKET: The people of Phuket have been formally invited to join the Royal Cremation services being held on the island on Oct 26 as a way to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose Royal Funeral will be held in Bangkok on that day.

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 10:07AM

The Dok Mai Jan offerings at the replica crematoriums will be placed according to an arrangement designed by the Fine Arts Department. Photo: PR Dept

The invitation was issued by Busaya Jaipiam, Chief of Phuket office of the Public Relations Department yesterday (Sept 25).

“Phuket invites people to join ceremonies and to present flowers to respect the late King on Thursday, October 26, 2017, from 9am onwards at the replica crematoriums both in Phuket and other locations around the country,” Ms Busaya said.

Services in Phuket will be held at three locations on the island where exact replicas of the Royal Crematorium in Bangkok are being built, Ms Busaya explained – one at Saphan Hin, one at Anuphas Kritsada Ram Temple (Wat Ket Ho) in Kathu and another at Thepwanaram Temple (Wat Manik).in Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

“I would like to invite all Phuket people to make merit with Dok Mai Jan offerings at a Royal Crematorium replica in Phuket, she said.

“The Dok Mai Jan offerings at the replica crematoriums will be placed according to an arrangement designed by the Fine Arts Department,” she added.

Replica crematoriums are under construction at temples across the country, Ms Busaya explained.

“Following the Cabinet’s resolution on Sept 12, the construction of replica crematoriums at temples across Thailand is being conducted to give the public a chance to display their loyalty to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Funeral,” she said.

“The Ministry of Interior assigned the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to carry out the construction of the Royal Crematorium replica shrines,” she added.

The shrines are about 16 metres in diameter and inside, 4.5m by 4.5m square. The total height from the base to the crest is 22.35m, Ms Busaya added.

“Each province will have one at least in the main district in all 76 provinces, and in the metropolitan area of Bangkok there will be replicas at nine locations,” she explained.