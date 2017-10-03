PHUKET: Phuket’s full-scale replica of the Royal Crematorium is now past 90% in construction and is to be complete weeks ahead of the Oct 26 Royal Funeral, said Mr Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning yesterday (Oct 2).

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 02:27PM

The replica of the Royal Crematorium is now at the 90% complete stage. Photo:

“Despite there being heavy rain in recent weeks, construction of the Royal Crematorium has been done very well. The construction is currently at about 90% and by Oct 10 it is predicted to be 99% complete, and this is when the fine detailing will begin,” said Mr Thawee.

“It will be completed before the Oct 26 ceremony,” he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul said at a meeting held today to discuss the Royal Funeral preparations, “The total number of public volunteers for funeral day processions in Phuket is 27,446.

“The categories are as follows: 5,725 volunteers for Dok Mai Jan, 2,574 for Public Relations, 850 for civil works, 515 volunteers for public transport, 12,433 for public service, 2,516 for medical volunteers, 1,980 for security work force, and 853 for traffic,” said Mr Sivach.

“Tomorrow (Oct 4) we will have a meeting to finalise the responsibilities of government agencies,” he said.

“In addition, Phuket is scheduled to organise a big cleaning activities during October 15-20 to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Preparations for the annual vegetarian festival are also in the works,” he added.

The people of Phuket have been formally invited to join the Royal Cremation services being held on the island on Oct 26 from 9am onwards as a way to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose Royal Funeral will be held in Bangkok on that day.

Services in Phuket will be held at three locations on the island – at Saphan Hin Park where the replica of the Royal Crematorium in Bangkok is being built, at Anuphas Kritsada Ram Temple (Wat Ket Ho) in Kathu and at Thepwanaram Temple (Wat Manik) in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. (See story here.)

The Cabinet assigned the Provincial Offices of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to carry out the construction of the shrines at 85 of Thailand’s temples in order to give the general public the opportunity to pay their respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26. (See story here).