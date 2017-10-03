The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Royal Crematorium replica reaches 90% completion

PHUKET: Phuket’s full-scale replica of the Royal Crematorium is now past 90% in construction and is to be complete weeks ahead of the Oct 26 Royal Funeral, said Mr Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning yesterday (Oct 2).

construction, culture, death,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 02:27PM

The replica of the Royal Crematorium is now at the 90% complete stage. Photo:
The replica of the Royal Crematorium is now at the 90% complete stage. Photo:

“Despite there being heavy rain in recent weeks, construction of the Royal Crematorium has been done very well. The construction is currently at about 90% and by Oct 10 it is predicted to be 99% complete, and this is when the fine detailing will begin,” said Mr Thawee.

“It will be completed before the Oct 26 ceremony,” he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul said at a meeting held today to discuss the Royal Funeral preparations, “The total number of public volunteers for funeral day processions in Phuket is 27,446.

The categories are as follows: 5,725 volunteers for Dok Mai Jan, 2,574 for Public Relations, 850 for civil works, 515 volunteers for public transport, 12,433 for public service, 2,516 for medical volunteers, 1,980 for security work force, and 853 for traffic,” said Mr Sivach.

Tomorrow (Oct 4) we will have a meeting to finalise the responsibilities of government agencies,” he said.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

In addition, Phuket is scheduled to organise a big cleaning activities during October 15-20 to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Preparations for the annual vegetarian festival are also in the works,” he added.

The people of Phuket have been formally invited to join the Royal Cremation services being held on the island on Oct 26 from 9am onwards as a way to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose Royal Funeral will be held in Bangkok on that day.

Services in Phuket will be held at three locations on the island – at Saphan Hin Park where the replica of the Royal Crematorium in Bangkok is being built, at Anuphas Kritsada Ram Temple (Wat Ket Ho) in Kathu and at Thepwanaram Temple (Wat Manik) in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. (See story here.)

The Cabinet assigned the Provincial Offices of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to carry out the construction of the shrines at 85 of Thailand’s temples in order to give the general public the opportunity to pay their respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26. (See story here).

For more information, please visit www.kingrama9.th

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Regular cleaning and maintenance on a daily basis would vastly improve the few public toilet available, it really helps to have running water also ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

The Phuket lifeguards are not 'for profit.' Since the organisation became professional, thousands of lives have been saved. Every year though,...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

High time too !Some Public toilets are really not up to standard on bus routes but Tourists either. AT THE SAME time,start teaching children from pre...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Anyone can do the math from the previous articles... why is alleged 10% of 22 million not enough? How much profit do lifeguard administrators need to ...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

What are automatic weapons used for you might ask???... Armed military conflict and for sick angry people to wreak havoc on the public. I've alwa...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Do we still have to pay 3 THB per pee / for TP or this regulation will be relaxed now too????...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

Way, way behind with the news, The latest is over 50 dead and 500+ injured. All due to the gun crazy attitude of the US. At least in the UK the IS att...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

[name removed...] you are not giving the excellent lifeguards their due. Several safety issues have been resolved by Lifeguards continuing without pay...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Phuket's lifeguards deserve high praise and proper rewards. Instead, local authorities treat them with contempt. Tourists who value their lives sh...(Read More)

Las Vegas shooting leaves more than 50 dead

I lived in Las Vegas for 15 years before retiring to Thailand. In my opinion, I don't think the name or information should be made public if th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.