BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

PHUKET: According to the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), the 24-hour period for Jan 3, Day 6 of the Seven Days of Danger campaign for New Year 2021, saw only two accidents on Phuket’s roads, with no deaths.

transportSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 January 2021, 01:59PM

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the report at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the report at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

« »

As such, Phuket has officially suffered only one death during the campaign, that of Kasemsan Kamphan, 54, who died after the motorbike he was riding was struck from behind by the pickup truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit early Saturday morning (Jan 2).

According to the DDPM-Phuket report for Day 6 of the campaign, announced by Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 4), the two accidents in Phuket yesterday saw one man injured in Muang District and a woman injured in Thalang.

However, in comparison the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reports that 19 people were injured in accidents in Phuket yesterday.

So far Phuket has officially recognised one death and 31 people injured in 31 accidents, Vice Governor Vikrom confirmed.

The DDPM report itself marked that 3,292 vehicles were checked during the 24 hours of Jan 3, concluding at midnight last night.

During the same 24 hours, Phuket police reported issuing 799 fines for moving violations, as follows:

  • 27 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 76 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 224 fined for driving without a licence
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 52 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 36 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 16 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 44 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 2 people arrested for drunk driving
  • 322 people fined for not wearing helmets

Of note, while the report confirmed that two people were charged with drunk driving during Day 6 of the campaign, it was not clarified whether the two people were charged for drunk driving actually during the 24 hours of Jan 3, or for an earlier incident.

Before today, only one person had been reported as charged for drunk driving during the campaign, and that was for the collision that killed Mr Kasemsan on Saturday. Officials have yet to confirm whether any of the four drivers reported as drunk driving when they were involved in four separate accidents on Dec 31 have been charged.

K9 Point

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom this morning also reported that Phuket had suffered no water-safety incidents since the campaign began. There have been no injuries and no deaths on Phuket’s waters, he said.

A total of 52 boats arrived in Phuket and 53 boats departed the island yesterday, with 1,080 passengers leaving Phuket and a further 1,221 passengers arriving on the island, V/Gov Vikrom said.

Passengers arriving and departing the island are under strict orders to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. All people travelling on boats arriving or departing ports and piers in Phuket must wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser, he added.

The Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) is also enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. “Passengers must wear a mask and use hand sanitiser, and food on the bus is strictly prohibited,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Similar measures were in effect at the airport, he added, repeating the same explanation as reported for days throughout the campaign.

Across Thailand yesterday, a total of 52 people were killed and 2,616 injured in 2,668 accidents on Day 6 of the campaign, according to the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC).

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 211 people requiring hospital treatment and recorded four deaths.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Svcoquette | 04 January 2021 - 17:49:54 

Facinated, this is typical. They know they can get "tea" money easier from the farangs. I myself have been stopped many times but refuse to pay as all is in order. I hold up the money and my phone to take "receipt picture".

Fascinated | 04 January 2021 - 16:03:29 

I saw the cops in Kamala this morning stopping a Farang wearing a helmet on a motorbike. During the time he was stopped at least 30 locals must have ridden past without helmets. At least 6 were on modified noisy bikes. The whole 'campaign' is a joke.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets
Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine
Phuket Governor confirms no lockdown, orders more stringent anti-COVID measures
Government unveils new curbs on red zones
British visitors to be barred from entry
Phuket officials mark just one road accident in a day
Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus third wave
What does it take to win an election in Phuket?
Crackdown in virus ‘red zones’
Phuket Opinion: A long way to go
One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases
Phuket Red Cross calls for donations to help COVID afflicted
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Kata beach

 

Phuket community
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

Galong@ Baht is strong due to current account surplus which sits at the moment at over $320billion -...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Facinated, this is typical. They know they can get "tea" money easier from the farangs. I ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Sigh. Didn't the Chinese give us the Covid virus? Why would anyone take a vaccine made in Chi...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

I saw the cops in Kamala this morning stopping a Farang wearing a helmet on a motorbike. During the ...(Read More)

British visitors to be barred from entry

So apparently you'll be able to get vaccinated at Bangkok Hospital for some mind boggling fee lo...(Read More)

British visitors to be barred from entry

I think it should have been better titled 'visitors FROM Britain to be barred'. Everybody se...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

Are all of these 'stretches of the truth' meant to justify the unrealistic strength of the b...(Read More)

Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April

"Who get it first ?" Definitely it will be Thai's who get it first. And that is how i...(Read More)

One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases

Dek, it is about saving Phuket province of the Covid-19 spike that runs around now in the whole coun...(Read More)

Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April

A lot of hard calculation and administration work to do coming months. Different Vaccine prices for ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 