Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

PHUKET: According to the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), the 24-hour period for Jan 3, Day 6 of the Seven Days of Danger campaign for New Year 2021, saw only two accidents on Phuket’s roads, with no deaths.

transportSafetyaccidents

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 January 2021, 01:59PM

As such, Phuket has officially suffered only one death during the campaign, that of Kasemsan Kamphan, 54, who died after the motorbike he was riding was struck from behind by the pickup truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit early Saturday morning (Jan 2).

According to the DDPM-Phuket report for Day 6 of the campaign, announced by Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 4), the two accidents in Phuket yesterday saw one man injured in Muang District and a woman injured in Thalang.

However, in comparison the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reports that 19 people were injured in accidents in Phuket yesterday.

So far Phuket has officially recognised one death and 31 people injured in 31 accidents, Vice Governor Vikrom confirmed.

The DDPM report itself marked that 3,292 vehicles were checked during the 24 hours of Jan 3, concluding at midnight last night.

During the same 24 hours, Phuket police reported issuing 799 fines for moving violations, as follows:

27 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

76 fined for not wearing seatbelts

224 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined for speeding

52 fined for ignoring traffic signals

36 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

16 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

44 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

2 people arrested for drunk driving

322 people fined for not wearing helmets

Of note, while the report confirmed that two people were charged with drunk driving during Day 6 of the campaign, it was not clarified whether the two people were charged for drunk driving actually during the 24 hours of Jan 3, or for an earlier incident.

Before today, only one person had been reported as charged for drunk driving during the campaign, and that was for the collision that killed Mr Kasemsan on Saturday. Officials have yet to confirm whether any of the four drivers reported as drunk driving when they were involved in four separate accidents on Dec 31 have been charged.

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom this morning also reported that Phuket had suffered no water-safety incidents since the campaign began. There have been no injuries and no deaths on Phuket’s waters, he said.

A total of 52 boats arrived in Phuket and 53 boats departed the island yesterday, with 1,080 passengers leaving Phuket and a further 1,221 passengers arriving on the island, V/Gov Vikrom said.

Passengers arriving and departing the island are under strict orders to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. All people travelling on boats arriving or departing ports and piers in Phuket must wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser, he added.

The Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) is also enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. “Passengers must wear a mask and use hand sanitiser, and food on the bus is strictly prohibited,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Similar measures were in effect at the airport, he added, repeating the same explanation as reported for days throughout the campaign.

Across Thailand yesterday, a total of 52 people were killed and 2,616 injured in 2,668 accidents on Day 6 of the campaign, according to the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC).

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 211 people requiring hospital treatment and recorded four deaths.