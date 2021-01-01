Phuket enters New Year with zero road deaths

PHUKET: Phuket began the New Year with zero deaths on the roads overnight, and concluded the third day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year (Dec 31) with zero deaths since the campaign began at midnight on Monday night.

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 January 2021, 01:07PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning. Photo: PR Phuket

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 1, 2021) that the 24-hour period for Dec 31, Day 3 of the campaign, saw six people injured in six accidents, with no deaths.

The news was delivered by Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning.

Four of the six accidents recognised occurred in Muang District, with one in Kathu, and one in Thalang. Five of the people injured were male, and one was female, V/Gov Vikrom said.

So far 22 people have been injured in 21 accidents since this year’s campaign began, he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 201 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

6 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

10 fined for not wearing seatbelts

41 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined for speeding

14 fined for running a red light

11 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

2 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

17 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

0 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

100 people fined for not wearing helmets

DDPM-Phuket noted that there were 110 police checkpoints across the island, staffed by 490 people.

Of note, Phuket police have yet to catch anyone for drunk driving since the campaign began.

However, the DDPM-Phuket report this morning and V/Gov Vikrom confirmed that alcohol was a factor in four of the accidents yesterday.

All of the accidents involved motorbikes, and two of the accidents occurred between 4am and 8am, the DDPM-Phuket report nored.

“It was found that all six accidents were caused by motorcycles and in four accidents the drivers were drunk, so we would like all sectors to strictly enforce the law in order to deter drivers [from breaking the law],” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Also of note, the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC official website reports that Phuket’s tally for yesterday stood at 50 people injured in 50 accidents.

Traditionally, only people who have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment are recognised as injured during the Seven Days campaigns. ThaiRSC, however, receives reports from emergency workers as well as hospitals.

ThaiRSC this morning already reports 35 people injured in 35 accidents in Phuket so far today.

“Follow traffic rules, don’t drunk drive, wear a helmet, to help reduce the risk factors of people, vehicles, roads and the environment [in causing accidents],” V/Gov Vikrom said at the meeting this morning.

“Focus on building road-safety awareness for road users. In addition, data [from the campaign] will be used in planning for long-term surveillance of road accidents so that the number of accidents in the Phuket area is efficiently reduced and sustainable,” he added.

Across Thailand, a total of 101 people were killed and 3,846 injured from 3,947 accidents on the third of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 305 people requiring hospital treatment.

Nakhon Ratchasima set a provincial record from the number of road deaths in one day, with a nation-leading 11 deaths recorded yesterday (Dec 31).