Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket enters New Year with zero road deaths

Phuket enters New Year with zero road deaths

PHUKET: Phuket began the New Year with zero deaths on the roads overnight, and concluded the third day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year (Dec 31) with zero deaths since the campaign began at midnight on Monday night.

accidentstransportSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 January 2021, 01:07PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning. Photo: PR Phuket

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 1, 2021) that the 24-hour period for Dec 31, Day 3 of the campaign, saw six people injured in six accidents, with no deaths.

The news was delivered by Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning.

Four of the six accidents recognised occurred in Muang District, with one in Kathu, and one in Thalang. Five of the people injured were male, and one was female, V/Gov Vikrom said.

So far 22 people have been injured in 21 accidents since this year’s campaign began, he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 201 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

  • 6 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 10 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 41 fined for driving without a licence
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 14 fined for running a red light
  • 11 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 2 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 17 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 0 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.
  • 100 people fined for not wearing helmets

DDPM-Phuket noted that there were 110 police checkpoints across the island, staffed by 490 people.

Of note, Phuket police have yet to catch anyone for drunk driving since the campaign began.

However, the DDPM-Phuket report this morning and V/Gov Vikrom confirmed that alcohol was a factor in four of the accidents yesterday.

All of the accidents involved motorbikes, and two of the accidents occurred between 4am and 8am, the DDPM-Phuket report nored.

K9 Point

“It was found that all six accidents were caused by motorcycles and in four accidents the drivers were drunk, so we would like all sectors to strictly enforce the law in order to deter drivers [from breaking the law],” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Also of note, the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC official website reports that Phuket’s tally for yesterday stood at 50 people injured in 50 accidents.

Traditionally, only people who have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment are recognised as injured during the Seven Days campaigns. ThaiRSC, however, receives reports from emergency workers as well as hospitals.

ThaiRSC this morning already reports 35 people injured in 35 accidents in Phuket so far today.

“Follow traffic rules, don’t drunk drive, wear a helmet, to help reduce the risk factors of people, vehicles, roads and the environment [in causing accidents],” V/Gov Vikrom said at the meeting this morning.

“Focus on building road-safety awareness for road users. In addition, data [from the campaign] will be used in planning for long-term surveillance of road accidents so that the number of accidents in the Phuket area is efficiently reduced and sustainable,” he added.

Across Thailand, a total of 101 people were killed and 3,846 injured from 3,947 accidents on the third of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 305 people requiring hospital treatment. 

Nakhon Ratchasima set a provincial record from the number of road deaths in one day, with a nation-leading 11 deaths recorded yesterday (Dec 31).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All clear after Samut Sakhon shrimp truck scare, says Phuket health chief
Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April
Phuket teen couple arrested with over 200kg of kratom
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Virtue will lead to cure: HM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes 2021! Upcoming island projects! Man slain in car park? || December 31
Phuket road deaths hold at zero
Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown
Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’
National Office of Buddhism launches online NYE prayers
A lookback at a tumultuous year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Stay home for NYE?! Phuket inmates move into new prison! || December 30
New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July
Wuhan virus cases ‘may be 10 times higher than reported’
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

 

Phuket community
Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

So now there is a holiday every other week of the year. Yeah, this is what Thailand needs...more da...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths hold at zero

Daily Traffic Accident Report (24 hrs.) Now 31/12/2020 since 00.00 - 23.59 101 Deaths 3,85...(Read More)

Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes

K...there is no difference. other than you wanting to place labels on unfortunate people....(Read More)

Phuket road deaths hold at zero

Daily Traffic Accident Report (24 hrs.) Now 31/12/2020 time: 17:47 Deaths 79 person(s) Injurie...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths hold at zero

More due to less traffic on the road than any steps taken by the authorities. Of course they will al...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

cpfleger: I dont know how to solve this. It will take long time before vaccine will be available for...(Read More)

Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

How many wins would he have if there were any other competitive cars on the track?...(Read More)

Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown

And who in Phuket Government dares to handle freedom Chalong Patak Road venues land to handle? Alway...(Read More)

Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’

Death penalty for such ****man Akkarawat. Executing somebody over the facebook reaction is showing c...(Read More)

Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown

Venues in Kamala have to close at midnite at present due to the presence of a certain person who is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/

 