Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket suffered its first death from a road accident for the New Year when a pickup truck struck a motorbike on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit early yesterday morning (Jan 1), killing the 54-year-old rider.

accidentsdeathtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 January 2021, 10:55AM

Mr Kasemsan, 54, was waiting at the traffic lights on Chao Fa West Rd to turn right onto Kwang Rd when he was struck by the pickup truck. Screenshot: Google Maps

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) confirmed the death in its daily report for the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this morning (Jan 2).

The report, for Day 4 of the campaign (Jan 1), marked one death and six people injured in seven accidents across the island yesterday.

The report noted that at 00:12am yesterday, Kasemsan Kamphan, 54, was waiting at the traffic lights to turn right from Chao Fa West Rd onto Kwang Rd when he was struck from behind by the pickup truck.

Mr Kasemsan suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The report noted that Mr Kasemsan was wearing a helmet when he was struck by the pickup.

The pickup driver had been tested for alcohol. He measured a reading of “262%” (the equivalent of 0.262*), the report noted.

Of the six other accidents reported by the DDPM for the 24 hours of Jan 1, two occurred in Muang District, two were in Kathu, and the remaining two were in Thalang. Four of the people injured were male, and two were female.

So far 28 people have been injured and one person killed in 28 accidents in Phuket since this year’s campaign began.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 199 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period on Jan 1, as follows:

4 people fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

6 people fined for not wearing seatbelts

48 people fined for driving without a licence

0 people fined for speeding

11 people fined for ignoring traffic signals

12 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

2 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

7 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

1 people were arrested for drunk driving

108 people fined for not wearing helmets

Across Thailand, a total of 100 people were killed and 4,535 injured in 4,635 accidents on the Day 4 of the campaign yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 318 people requiring hospital treatment.

Surin and Nakhon Sawan both had the most deaths from road accidents yesterday, recording five deaths in each province on Friday (Jan 1).

* In Thailand, the standard Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit is set at 0.05%, which means you are legal if there is no more than 50 milligrammes of alcohol per one decilitre of blood. In normal circumstances, 50 mg/dl means about two glasses of beer.

