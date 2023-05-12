Phuket ready for national election

PHUKET: Phuket is ready for the national general election to be held on Sunday (May 14), Orapin Acheevasuk, Director of the Phuket Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), has announced. It will be the first general election held in Thailand for eight years.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 May 2023, 09:00AM

Phuket’s three consituencies to be contested by the election on Sunday (May 14). Image: ECT Phuket

ECT Phuket Director Orapin Acheevasuk (centre, right) leads the ’Big Day’ election awareness event at Saphan Hin on Tuesday (May 9). Photo: PR Phuket

There will be 377 polling stations set up across the island which will be open to receive voters from 8am and 5pm.

There are a total of 313,594 eligible voters registered in Phuket Province, divided into Constituency 1 with 101,164 eligible voters, Constituency 2 with 102,388 eligible voters and Constituency 3 with 110,042 eligible voters.

Constituency 1 comprises Phuket Town (Talad Yai and Talad Neua subdistricts), plus Ratsada and Koh Kaew.

Constituency 2 comprises Wichit, Chalong, Rawai ,Kata, Karon (namely all areas in Muang District not covered by Zone 1), plus Patong and Kamala (both in Kathu District).

Constituency 3 comprises all of Thalang District plus Tambon Kathu.

Ms Orapin on Thursday (May 11) said that it is hoped that as many as 80% of eligible voters will turn out to cast their votes. Voter turnout is expected to be no less than 70%, she added.

Officials have been trained in how to perform their duties, and the equipment needed has been tested and proved to be fully operational, Ms Orapin said.

ECT Phuket has confirmed that the official ballot counting centers will be at Saphan Hin for Constituency 1, at the Tapao Yai building at Wichit Municipality for Constituency 2 and at Muang Thalang School in Tambon Thepkrasattri for Constituency 3.

“We are ready to invite those who have rights to exercise their rights [to vote]. I repeat, study the information before entering the booth. Avoid entering a bad ballot or engaging in any illegal actions,” Ms Orapin said.

Ms Orapin said her greatest concern were people not completing ballots correctly, resulting in a spoiled or rejected ballot ‒ meaning the vote will not count.

Any area where the number of spoiled or rejected ballots exceeds 3% of the number of eligible voters for that area will result in the election result for that area being annulled, Ms Orapin noted.

Voters will be given two ballot papers: one green ballot to vote for a candidate, and one purple ballot to choose which party to support when determining the ‘party list’ seats.

To raise awareness about correct procedures for voting, Ms Orapin along with ECT Phuket officials and members of the public held a ‘Big Day’ event at Saphan Hin on Tuesday.

“It is believed that the general election on Sunday, May 14, will be the most peaceful election. But what I’m worried about is I want people to study the election information before entering the booth so as not to mark a bad ballot. Do not break the law and do not make votes that come out to be wasted,” she said.

Of note, the Royal Thai Police have warned that wearing clothing with logos of political parties or names of their candidates during the election period on May 13-14 may be considered illegal campaigning and thus result in a hefty fine or even imprisonment.

In accordance with election law, alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden nationwide from 6pm tomorrow (May 13) until 6pm Sunday (May 14).

The ban applies to all people in the country. Those caught violating the ban can face a fine of up to B10,000 or even up to six months in jail, or both, confirmed a notice issued by Royal Thai Police last week.

The ban includes a ban on “alcohol consumption gatherings”.