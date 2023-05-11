333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Police warn against political apparel on election day

Police warn against political apparel on election day

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Police have warned that wearing clothing with logos of political parties or names of their candidates during the upcoming general election on May 13-14 can may be considered illegal campaigning and thus result in a hefty fine or even imprisonment.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 May 2023, 12:50PM

Political campaigning is in full swing in Phuket now. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Political campaigning is in full swing in Phuket now. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The most recent police notice on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

The most recent police notice on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

One of the previous police notices on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

One of the previous police notices on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

One of the previous police notices on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

One of the previous police notices on election laws and punishment for violating them. Image: RTP

According to election law, all political campaigns should be concluded by 6pm on the day prior to the voting day. For this year’s elections, campaigning will be banned from 6pm on Saturday (May 13) through 6pm on Sunday (May 14), as stated in a notice posted on Facebook by the Royal Thai Police yesterday (May 10).

The police notice reads, "It is forbidden for anyone to campaign by any means, whether or not it is harmful to a candidate or a political party. Refrain from displaying symbols that are considered campaign advertisements on your clothing, bags, or hats, including logos, numbers, and symbols of political parties or candidates, especially when entering a polling station."

“This may be considered a campaign advertisement and punished under the election law with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to B10,000, or both,” the police notice warns.

Also applying to all people in the country is the ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm on Saturday, May 13, through to 6pm on Sunday, May 14, and violating this ban can result in a fine of up to B10,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The police notice posted before the early voting on May 7 also included a ban on "alcohol distribution" and "alcohol consumption gathering." There are no indications that the rules will be any different on the main voting day.

