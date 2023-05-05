British International School, Phuket
Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”

Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on "alcohol consumption gathering"

PHUKET: The prohibition of the sale of alcohol for the early voting this weekend (May 6-7) will also include a ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”, according to a Royal Thai Police announcement made earlier this week.

police
By The Phuket News

Friday 5 May 2023, 01:31PM

A Royal Thai Police notice announcing a ban on people gathering to consume alcohol. Image: RTP

A Royal Thai Police notice announcing a ban on people gathering to consume alcohol. Image: RTP

The ban on “alcohol sales, distribution and alcohol consumption gathering” will come into effect at 6pm tomorrow (May 6) and continue through 6pm Sunday (May 7).

The ban applies to all people in the country. Those caught violating the ban can face a fine of up to B10,000 or even up to six months in jail, or both, says a notice issued by Royal Thai Police ahead of the advanced voting this week.

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong has confirmed that the ban on the sale of alcohol will be enforced to full effect in Phuket.

Hotel, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are not exempt from the rule.

It is the law that everyone has to follow and police will enforce the law to ensure that the ban will be done properly,” Maj Gen Sermpan told The Phuket News on May 2.

The following weekend, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol from 6pm Saturday, May 13, through to 6pm Sunday, May 14, for the national general election being held on May 14.

