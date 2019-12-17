THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

PHUKET: With only 10 more days to go until the annual “seven days of danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays begins, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan yesterday (Dec 16) held a video conference with provincial governors around the country to make clear what is to be done to reduce the number of deaths and injuries during one of the most dangerous periods on Thai roads throughout the year.

tourismtransportSafetyaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 December 2019, 02:23PM

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan held a video conference with provincial governors around the country yesterday (Dec 16) to make clear what is to be done to reduce the number of deaths and injuries during the New Year holidays, one of the most dangerous periods on Thai roads throughout the year. Photo: PR Dept

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan held a video conference with provincial governors around the country yesterday (Dec 16) to make clear what is to be done to reduce the number of deaths and injuries during the New Year holidays, one of the most dangerous periods on Thai roads throughout the year. Photo: PR Dept

Present at Phuket Provincial Hall for the video conference was Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, joined by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Theeraphon Thipcharoen and officials from government departments involved in the road-safety campaign.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was not present for the meeting.

“This meeting aims to prevent road accidents and keep people safe while travellng in Phuket for the New Year 2020,” V/Gov Wongsakorn said.

The campaign this year, in line with tradition, has been divided into three periods, V/Gov Wongsakorn explained.

The first period, from Nov 1 to Dec 2, featured a road-safety public-awareness campaign, he said.

V/Gov Wongsakorn said that the second period was Dec 1-26, but did not explain what was to be achieved during the weeks leading up to Christmas, but ,did explain that the seven days Dec 27 to Jan 2 will be dedicated to “intensive control” on traffic violations.

Repeating the same policy guidelines as last year, V/Gov Wongsakorn explained that the “measures” to be rolled out during annual road-safety campaign comprised: “measures to reduce human risk; reducing environmental risk factors; measures to reduce vehicle risk factors; measures to improve assistance after accidents; water-safety measures; and tourist safety measures (sic).”

“Phuket officials will co-ordinate with each other to set up checkpoints and provide public service to people along main routes,” he said.

“During the holiday period, all rescue teams must be on standby to help people at all times,” he added.

V/Gov Wongsakorn also asked the Phuket office of the Department of Highways to order contractors to suspend all road construction projects and clear up equipment at the worksites in order to help traffic flow during the New Year holidays.

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Theeraphon said that police officers already had been ordered to focus on providing assistance to motorists, setting up checkpoints and to strictly enforce traffic laws during the holidays.

The “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for New Year 2018 saw two people killed and 46 injured in 46 accidents in Phuket. (See story here.)

The campaign for New Year 2017 also saw two people killed but 81 injured in 74 road accidents in Phuket during the campaign. (See story here.)

 

However, New Year 2016 saw six people killed and 74 injured in 72 accidents on Phuket roads during the week-long campaign.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andara founder Allan Zeman launches B15bn golf resort in Phang Nga
Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels
Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month
Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs
Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Safety drill turns deadly! Teen hitman? Protest returns to BKK! || December 16
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk
Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay
Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill
Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island
Operators seek more domestic measures
FFP faces legal strife over rally
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety
Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide
Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’

 

Phuket community
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Capt Somkiet, it had been int and watch that video from the accident and see who is wrong, you have ...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So, a foreign man who should be deported by plane was transferred from Phuket town to Chalong to wai...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Exciting and fresh? It's just ANOTHER shopping mall and this editorial is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

As tourism this moment is Thailand's major industry, the Thai should become more competitive wit...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

...And the trade war is a nonsense excuse. Specially when seeing how other surrounding countries flo...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Why give construction-, building licenses for another 'at least' another 1000 tourist rooms?...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

Older of age, arriving from Yunnan were average temp is 16 degrees, next day already to Coral island...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

No one seems to have raised the question yet as to why kayakers were allowed to paddle out to sea wi...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Thank stars Villa Market now has some competition in way of the new Tops/Food Court/Central or wh...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So funny, a guy running, in handcuffs, still outruns Thailands "finest." I can see it now,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL