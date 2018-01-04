Day 7 of the campaign drew to a close at midnight last night, with seven people injured in seven accidents, but no deaths, reported during the 24-hour period.
Most accidents involved alcohol and injuries arising from motorbike riders not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket noted.
Police reported having issued 704 fines for moving violations during Day 7 of the campaign, as follows:
• 15 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
• 45 Not wearing seatbelts
• 232 Driving without a licence
• 11 Speeding
• 22 Running a red light
• 16 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
• 15 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
• 15 Using mobile phones while driving.
• 30 Drunk driving
• 303 Not wearing helmets
Throughout the entire Seven Days campaign, police reported inspecting 22,208 vehicles during the campaign and issuing 4,986 fines for moving violations, as follows:
• 149 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
• 356 Not wearing seatbelts
• 1,430 Driving without a licence
• 143 Speeding
• 143 Running a red light
• 150 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
• 110 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
• 133 Using mobile phones while driving.
• 186 Drunk driving
• 2,182 Not wearing helmets
Last New Year, two people were killed and 81 people were injured in road accidents in Phuket during the New Year Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign. (See story here.)
In 2016, seven people in Phuket were killed and 75 others received hospital treatment for injuries sustained in road accidents. (See story here.)
