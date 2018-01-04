The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

PHUKET: Phuket has closed out the Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign with two people killed and 46 injured in 46 accidents, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 4).

Thursday 4 January 2018, 10:39AM

Two people died and 46 were injured in Phuket during the Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign. Photo: Chalong Police
Two people died and 46 were injured in Phuket during the Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign. Photo: Chalong Police

Day 7 of the campaign drew to a close at midnight last night, with seven people injured in seven accidents, but no deaths, reported during the 24-hour period.

Most accidents involved alcohol and injuries arising from motorbike riders not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket noted.

Police reported having issued 704 fines for moving violations during Day 7 of the campaign, as follows:

• 15 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 45 Not wearing seatbelts

• 232 Driving without a licence

• 11 Speeding

• 22 Running a red light

• 16 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 15 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 15 Using mobile phones while driving.

• 30 Drunk driving

• 303 Not wearing helmets

Throughout the entire Seven Days campaign, police reported inspecting 22,208 vehicles during the campaign and issuing 4,986 fines for moving violations, as follows:

• 149 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 356 Not wearing seatbelts

• 1,430 Driving without a licence

• 143 Speeding

• 143 Running a red light

• 150 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 110 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 133 Using mobile phones while driving.

• 186 Drunk driving

• 2,182 Not wearing helmets

Last New Year, two people were killed and 81 people were injured in road accidents in Phuket during the New Year Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign. (See story here.)

In 2016, seven people in Phuket were killed and 75 others received hospital treatment for injuries sustained in road accidents. (See story here.)

 

 
Fascinated | 04 January 2018 - 13:21:32

I am sure there will be a lot of mutual back-slapping and self-appreciation but what has this PR Stunt achieved- the sum total of bugger all. The roads are just as dangerous today.

Kurt | 04 January 2018 - 10:45:55

I am sorry to say, but I not believe the official figures.
I heard many days around the clock the ambulance sirens on Phuket, and I am sure many others with me. 
Not a single hour without sirens!

How many were not killed on the road, but died in ambulance or in hospital?

