PHUKET: Businesses, workers, government offices and residents across Phuket are readying for the first public holiday for the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Queen Suthida, who celebrates her 41st birthday on Monday (Jun 3).

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 May 2019, 09:45AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born Suthida Tidjai, became Queen through her marriage to his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on May 1. (See story here.)

The Cabinet on May 14 declared June 3 a national holiday as it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. (See story here.)

Hence, all government offices will close on Monday, including the Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on such auspicious days as a sign of respect.