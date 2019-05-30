Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born Suthida Tidjai, became Queen through her marriage to his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on May 1. (See story here.)
The Cabinet on May 14 declared June 3 a national holiday as it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. (See story here.)
Hence, all government offices will close on Monday, including the Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.
All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.
All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.
Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on such auspicious days as a sign of respect.
