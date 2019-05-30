THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

PHUKET: Businesses, workers, government offices and residents across Phuket are readying for the first public holiday for the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Queen Suthida, who celebrates her 41st birthday on Monday (Jun 3).

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 May 2019, 09:45AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, born Suthida Tidjai, became Queen through her marriage to his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on May 1. (See story here.)

The Cabinet on May 14 declared June 3 a national holiday as it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. (See story here.)

Hence, all government offices will close on Monday, including the Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on such auspicious days as a sign of respect.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 30 May 2019 - 12:22:36 

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding with a false motive (has nothing to do with respect), that of useless dictating/trying to control people. Why not ask not to ignore red traffic lights, speed limits, use/sales of drugs, carry weapons in public 'out of 'respect'? Always that funny obsession with alcohol only.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket begins preparations for Queen’s Birthday
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 2: Queen Mallika
Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months
Hindu statues, Buddhist temples: How and why Indian gods feature in Thai culture
Cannon, gun base at Racha Noi declared items of national heritage
Sunken artefacts believed to be medieval cannon, chest
Week of traditional performances to honour Royal Coronation
May 4 approved as Coronation Day
Phuket honours Visakha Bucha Day
June 3 now national holiday
Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban
One moment in time: The hidden wonderment of Japanese short-form poetry
Prince Harry and Meghan name ‘dream’ son Archie
King distributes B2.4bn in public donations to hospitals

 

Phuket community
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa i...(Read More)

Path open for PPRP coalition

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo ...(Read More)

Photos of Thai woman’s unusual ID tattoo go viral on social media

This is an exclusive post which shows how an artist of Chaiyaphum, Saksit Chantawong, achieved inter...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

With this last 'inspection', all these department did bring 5 years of incompetence with the...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Perhaps the width of the lanes is according international standards, but the underpass in total is n...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding wi...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

Well done, police, and my hopes the woman suffers no permanent injures, but it seems serious. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

only one lane in each direction? A site for many accidents I think...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Kinda looks like this is another 5-Year "Now we're gonna do something" blah-di-blah, a...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Yes...it is dye...not paint, and there should be full time workers going into every hotel along the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 