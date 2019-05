June 3 now national holiday

BANGKOK: The cabinet has declared June 3 a national holiday because it is the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen.

Bangkok Post

May 14, 2019

Their Majesties the King and Queen appear on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Throne Hall before a grand public audience on May 6. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Assistant government spokesman Taksada Sangkhajan said after the cabinet meeting today (May 14) that the cabinet approved the national holiday declaration as proposed by the cabinet secretariat. His Majesty the King named Gen Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya the new queen on May 1 and conferred upon Queen Suthida the formal title of Her Majesty the Queen on May 4. Read original story here.