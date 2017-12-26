PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen has today confirmed media reports (see story here) that in a crime crackdown ahead of the New Year festivities, police have arrested 33 criminal suspects in 20 raids conducted across the island since last Friday (Dec 22).

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 11:59AM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Maj Gen Teeraphol revealed details of the arrests at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 25) to announce the arrest of a man alleged to be responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Phuket while she was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend who suffered serious injuries. (See story here.)

The 17-year-old Panilada Kongkapan died and her boyfriend, also 17, remained injured after an unknown assailant shot them while they were riding their motorbike in Thalang, central Phuket, late last Friday night (Dec 22).

Ms Panilada was shot under the chin and her boyfriend Raomut Tumwong was shot in the neck at about 11:30pm last Friday while riding in Soi Ban Tao Satarana Pai in Baan Pa Krong Cheep, Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, reported police. (See story here.)

Speaking about the arrests made during the New Year crackdown, Maj Gen Teeraphol today (Dec 26) told The Phuket News that most of the 33 arrests relate to drug offences, but that a further eight were weapon related.

“There have been 33 criminal suspects arrested due to their involvement with drugs and eight being weapon-related offences. These arrests have been made at 20 locations across the island as part of a crime crackdown being held from December 22 until January 5,” confirmed Maj Gen Teeraphol.

Maj Gen Teeraphol could not reveal more information about the 33 arrests but confirmed that he did mention them during yesterday’s press conference.

“We invited the press to come to the station yesterday to announce the arrest of the man wanted in connection with the shooting of the 17-year-old girl on Friday.

“We are going to be really busy from now and over the New Year period and the island’s security is our priority.

“I have message to all drivers, we plan to distribute our patrols to different areas around Phuket, and equipment is ready to catch speeding motorists and those who drink drive,” he said.

“Sadly most cases here in Phuket involve teenagers who are involved with drugs, and this is an issue I am seriously worried about.

“Please, parents should take more care and love their children more. They should observe their behavior and that of their friends. These troubled teenagers show no signs of being interested in studying and this should be noticed by their parents, it is their children that are at risk,” Maj Gen Teeraphol added.