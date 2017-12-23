PHUKET: A 17-year old girl has died and her boyfriend, also 17, remains injured after an unknown assailant shot them while they were riding their motorbike in Thalang, central Phuket, late last night (Dec 22).

Saturday 23 December 2017, 12:55PM

Raomut Tumwong, 17, survived the shooting attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Panilada Kongkapan was shot under the chin and her boyfriend Raomut Tumwong was shot in the neck at about 11:30pm while they were riding in Soi Ban Tao Satarana Pai in Baan Pa Krong Cheep, Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, reported police.

Kusoldharm Rescue workers rushed to the scene and transported the couple to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Panilada succumbed to her injuries, but Mr Raomut survived, confirmed Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thipaphakul,

Police questioned Mr Raomut at the hospital, said Col Somphong.

“Mr Raomut said that he was driving Ms Panilada on his motorbike to Ban Pa Krong Cheep,” he explained.

While they were riding along the street the unknown assailant appeared on a motorbike with a firearm – size and type unknown – and shot at the couple and fled, he said.

“After investigating the scene, police found a red Phuket-registered Honda Wave belonging to the victims at the scene. However, no bullet casings were found,” said Col Somphong.

“The motorbike was brought to Thalang Police Sation to be kept as evidence. Thalang Police investigators have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area to find out where the suspect went in order to proceed with legal action,” he said.

“We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue. However, we must wait for the results of the investigation,” Col Somphong added.