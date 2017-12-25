The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Police arrest suspect in shooting murder of 17-year-old Phuket girl

PHUKET: Police yesterday (Dec 24) arrested a man alleged to be responsible for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Phuket while she was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend who suffered serious injuries.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 December 2017, 03:45PM

Police say they are now searching for another suspect  (See story here). 

Police announced the arrest of Suriya “Hack” Insatorn, 18, from Phuket at a press conference at the Phuket Provincial Police Station this morning (Dec 25).

Present at the press conference were Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Peerayut Karajaedee, Col Sermpan Sirikong, Thalang Police Chief Sompong Thiparpakun and other officers.

During the press conference Maj Gen Teerapol said, “On Friday (Dec 22) Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police were ordered to quickly search for a suspect.

After a questioning the injured 17-year old boy, Roamat Tumwong, police found that Mr Roamat had a personal conflict with Adisorn ‘Ya’ Chansin. Police went to Adisorn’s house but did not find him.

“Yesterday (Dec 24) police followed Suriya, a friend of Adisorn, and carried on a search at a house in Moo 11 in Thepkrasattri. Suriya was found in possession of a rifle and five bullets,” Maj Gen Teerapol added.

“Suriya told us that that he and Adisorn planed to shoot Roamat and Panilada, because Adisorn has personal conflict with Mr Roamat. Adisorn asked Suriya to shoot Roamat. Suriya has known Roamat before. Adisorn took Suriya from Suriya’s house on a motorcycle. Suriya took a rifle which is belong to his father and put a rifle in a guitar bag,” Maj Gen Teerapol explained.

“Adisorn and Suriya were heading to Ms Panilada’ s rental house. Panilada is Roamat’s girlfriend. They saw that Roamat went to Panilada’s house. They were waiting in rubber tree field for about 15 minutes. When Suriya saw Ms Panilada and Roamat exit out of a Soi, Suriya fired two shots at them and sped away. Suriya put a rifle back at the same place where he took from his father,” Maj Gen Teerapol noted.

“Police took two days to find Suriya. Suriya was charged with attempted murder and murder. We also found that Suriya had another case of attempted murder in Thalang in the past. He was also found to have two arrest warrants issued against him in two previous cases,” Maj Gen Teerapol added.

“Police are now searching for Adisorn who has so far managed to escape apprehension,” he conlcluded.

 

 
Kurt | 25 December 2017 - 19:22:25

My goodness, where to find 11 high ranking police officers for a photo shoot on a Sunday?  Obsessive.

Rifle from father. Legal possession?
Another murder attempt in the past?
Already 2 (!) arrest warrants on that person?
Some police authority didn't do his job on this criminal. 
Who of the 11 police officers on the photo is that?

