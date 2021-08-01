The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid

Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo and two other top-ranking officers have been transferred pending an investigation into their relationships with suspects arrested in a gambling den raid at a resort on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, last month.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 August 2021, 12:15PM

Senior officers discuss the raid after the arrests on July 17. Photo: Phuket City Police

Senior officers discuss the raid after the arrests on July 17. Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch issued an order yesterday (July 31) to transfer the two top-ranking officers of the Phuket Provincial Police and one senior officer of the Chalong Police to temporarily work at the Region 8 headquarters at the northern end of the island while the investigation is carried out.

Lt Gen Kitrat identified those transferred by position only, as the Phuket Provincial Police Commander, a position currently served by Maj Pornsak Nuannoo; the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division Chief, better known as Col Bandit Khaosutham; and Chalong Police Sub-inspector, known by his fellow officers as Lt Col Pornprasit Wenthong.

The order to transfer the officers was marked to be in effect from today (Aug 1) until a further order is issued.

Lt Gen Kitrat on July 19 to transfered the five top-ranking officers at Phuket City Police Station pending an investigation as to why the gambling den was allowed to operate.

The officers transferred were Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression Lt Col Chakkrit Taewattana, Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Sathit Nurit, Crime Suppression Inspector Lt Col Boonchai Charoenhattakit and Investigation Inspector Lt Col Thapthai Leelanon.

The gambling raid on July 17 was conducted at a resort villa on Koh Siray where police arrested gamblers playing baccarat. Officers also seized betting chips which were marked to represent a total value of about B12 million.

The venue was known as the ‘Dragon Tiger’ gambling den. One of the 28 gamblers arrested was reported to be a local politician.

The order for the raid came from Pol Maj Gen Jiraphop Phuridet, Deputy Commissioner of the national Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

NOTHING NEW

It is not the first time a slew of top-ranking police officers in Phuket have been probed over illegal gambling dens operating in their area.

As recently as last year, Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col Krissana Phattanacharoen announced from Bangkok that the national police headquarters had been notified of raids on two gambling dens, one in Phuket Town and another in Srisoonthorn, that netted 87 people for illegal gambling.

Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, Phuket Provincial Police Chief at the time, had ordered the top five high-ranking officers at both Phuket City Police Station and Thalang Police Station to be immediately transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station while an investigation into the gambling dens is carried out, Col Krissana said.

“As written in the Police Order no. 1212/2537, if any police action is found to be unlawful or corrupt, the officers must be prosecuted under the law and regulations strictly, without any exception,” Col Krissana assured.

“However, we have to wait for the result of the investigation to determine whether the police ignored the gambling venues or not, in order to be fair for everyone,” he said.

The results of that investigation have yet to be revealed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday
Phuket local infections remain high
Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge
Army files complaint against coup poster
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

 

Phuket community
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Th...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Dave C @ not closing the bridge earlier and allowing a football tournament to take place involving t...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to wo...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

As one of the 'insane', what does President Biden have to do with Thai reluctance or inabili...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I trie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Bye bye sandbox... Foreigners are waiting for freebox in case of government not understand. Actually...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

After 7 years of 'barrack-ruling' Gen Prayut still not understand that in a normal democrati...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 