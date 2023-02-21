333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

PHUKET: The decision by Cabinet last week to approve a ‘tourist entry fee’ of B300 for people arriving by air and B150 for people arriving by land or sea has sparked much debate over whether the fee should be introduced at all, and if it is what the money should be spent on.

opiniontourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 February 2023, 04:20PM

Image: PRD

Image: PRD

The fee was announced to start sometime in June, with no clear date given. The Ministry of Tourism & Sports is projected to collect B3.9bn from the introduction of the fee alone this year, and more than B10bn from 40 million visitors estimated for next year.

Part of the funds collected will be used to provide health and accident insurance coverage for tourists during their stay in the country, said Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn when confirming the fee had been granted Cabinet approval.

“The entry fee will support care for tourists. From 2017 to 2019, foreign tourists used services at public hospitals and that cost the state as much as B300-400 million,” Mr Phiphat said.

However, the entry fee has been widely criticised by the local tourism industry, which has called for greater scrutiny of the Tourism Promotion Fund, into which entry fees collected will be deposited.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said management of the fund must be transparent and must use the principle of checks and balances to avoid accusations of corruption or ineffective spending.

The structure of the Tourism Promotion Fund’s subcommittee responsible for approving tourism project proposals should be balanced between the government and the private sector to assure that budget allocation does not favour any interest groups or is used for improper purposes, he said.

Soon after the Cabinet approval was announced last week, the Public Relations Department (PRD) started defending the decision with its own ‘informative” releases.

The PRD pointed out that holders of diplomatic, consular or other official passports were exempt from paying the entry fee.

Also exempt were people who are allowed to work in Thailand, transit passengers and children under 2 years old, “or other persons as determined” by the National Tourism Policy Committee, the PRD explained.

“The collection of such fees will be spent on the administration of tourism development as well as being used to arrange insurance for foreign tourists while traveling in Thailand.

“Thailand is the first country in the world to collect fees and return welfare to tourists. through accident, death and repatriation insurance,” PRD said in one of its announcements.

 

“Such action will reduce the budget burden of taking care of foreign tourists in public health from not collecting medical expenses in full. Previously, the budget for taking care of this group of tourists was approximately B300-400 million per /year,” it added.

 

The fee will be introduced after 90 days from the date of publication in the Government Gazette, the PRD noted.

The PRD highlighted a slew of local taxes in countries around the world which effectively worked as a “tourism tax”, including in countries such as the United States, Italy, Japan, Germany, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Malaysia and Indonesia.

While the debate rages on, The Phuket News asks its readers: ‘Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?’

Responses available in the poll are: 

  • Yes, without any conditions
  • Yes, but only if the use of funds is transparent
  • No, we can’t trust that the money collected will be spent properly
  • No, let the tourists spend the B300 while on holiday here

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to submit it in the comments section below.

The poll will remain open until midnight Friday night (Feb 24).

To vote in the poll, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 21 February 2023 - 18:23:01 

If a tourist can prove his insurance coverage (like was required during Covid) there should be no tourist fee. If the tourist cannot show proof of coverage, they can be directed to kiosks where the necessary insurance coverage can be obtained for a reasonable rate. Also, retirees with a current Certificate of Residency should also be exempt from the tourist tax.

Capricornball | 21 February 2023 - 18:17:06 

No, absolutely cannot trust that the money collected will be spent properly. Much to the contrary, this is a significant pile of money that many corrupt officials are salivating over. It is not the government's job to provide insurance to foreigners, it is the responsibility of the tourist to protect themselves.

Fascinated | 21 February 2023 - 17:42:16 

3-400min hospital expenses, but the scheme will generate ten times that amount? Compulsory travel insurance prior to arrival would be far better ( and makes far more sense) but no one gets rich off that. Follow the money.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21
Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine
Cops probe resignation letter
PPAO councilor resigns to contest Phuket seat in national election
Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters
New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20
Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks
Myanmar worker killed in pickup accident
PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis
Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
Drug mule arrested at Phuket Check Point
Police HQ commander shot dead ‘by wife’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

If a tourist can prove his insurance coverage (like was required during Covid) there should be no to...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

No, absolutely cannot trust that the money collected will be spent properly. Much to the contrary, t...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

3-400min hospital expenses, but the scheme will generate ten times that amount? Compulsory travel in...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

@Kurt. According to OECD 65% of Thai people trust their Government, so again, you're spouting ru...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Ha ha. Kurt has got Chinese heebie-jeebies!! Careful mate, your phone and computer are watching you!...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

@Kurt Buying some F 35's with American spyware on board would be ok with you,right ? Better yo...(Read More)

Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks

Night work, Great! A good example for the Thai Dept. that still close underpasses for cleaning in da...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide

Bit by bit China gets a lot of grip on Thailand. Thai Government is giving step by step slowly their...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20

Ruling party, very well aware of night life bribed by police all over Thailand, likes to paw hooks o...(Read More)

PLTO continues campaign against ‘out of province’ taxis

There is no way of return for PLTO. A BKK higher Authority should step in and take over PLTO, a clea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket

 