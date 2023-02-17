Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund

Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund

BUSINESS: Tourism operators are concerned about the transparency of the Tourism Promotion Fund, which is estimated to have a budget of more than B13 billion from the B300 tourism fee collected from international visitors.

tourismcorruption
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 February 2023, 10:05AM

Tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: NNT

Tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: NNT

The Cabinet this week approved collection of the fee, expected to start in June.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is projected to collect B3.9bn this year and more than B10bn from 40 million visitors estimated for next year, reports the Bangkok Post.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said fund management must be transparent and use the principle of checks and balances to avoid accusations of corruption or ineffective spending.

He said the structure of the Tourism Promotion Fund’s subcommittee responsible for approving tourism project proposals should be balanced between the government and the private sector to assure that budget allocation does not favour any interest groups or is used for improper purposes.

Mr Sisdivachr said another concern is fee collection from foreign arrivals at borders as those channels are the most susceptible to corruption.

The ministry needs to set up a prudent system that can prove the exact number of visitors and fee tally at each immigration point, he said.

“We have to closely monitor the structure of the fund’s subcommittee that reviews all project proposals as well as approves regulations,” said Mr Sisdivachr.

“Given the huge sum of money involved, the government should be able to assure the public about the transparency of the fund.”

AXA Insurance PCL

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the method of fee collection for entry by land could be kiosks at checkpoints for visitors to pay before proceeding to immigration.

These services might be opened up for private sector bidding, said the ministry.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said the total receipts from the fee collection after deducting expenses of around B50 per head for insurance would be huge, with careful policies needed to regulate the fund.

“A critical obstacle the THA often encounters when dealing with state agencies is they don’t understand the importance or urgency of projects, particularly regarding human resources development,” she said.

Mrs Marisa said often such agencies are not directly involved with the tourism industry and they mostly refuse to offer budgets to the private sector.

“It would be more effective if the Tourism Promotion Fund members have an understanding of the industry and allow the private sector to share opinions as they have expertise and are familiar with the problems,” she said.

“The tourism industry has a challenge in terms of uneven development as some big players are equipped with skilled human resources, while most small operators don’t have such manpower.

“Projects supported by the fund could provide smaller operators with equal opportunities in skill development, which should be a priority for this fund.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 February 2023 - 00:17:48 

Let B300 discussion alone for a moment. As Retiree I have minimum B800,000 in thai bank, yearly checked in's/out's by Immigration. Every trip leaving/come back home I must have a re-entry visa, B1000. For every trip pay departure tax
What is purpose of a re-entry visa, when you have a retirement visa + your own registered address.  It is all just Thai cheap money drain advantage taking.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation into viral brawl video, Baby crocs, Artificial coral reef installation || February 17
Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral
Russian man found in weak condition in stolen pickup at Nai Thon
Governor touts ‘Travel Link’ Big Data tourism intelligence platform
Jellyfish warning at Phuket beaches
US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary
Artificial reef blocks installed off Koh Maithon
Man arrested for selling baby crocs on TikTok
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
Governor spells out education enhancement drive
New Zealand seeks international help as cyclone cripples North Island
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels
Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

 

Phuket community
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Pascale, good you agree no need of year in-year out endless monitoring as it happens.. Yes, I read a...(Read More)

Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund

Let B300 discussion alone for a moment. As Retiree I have minimum B800,000 in thai bank, yearly chec...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

The Light rail project should leave the Expo 2028 thinking out of all discussions, planning. Very gr...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

Ahhhh- I smell the funding of another 'feasibility study' ahead. Follow the monayyyyyyy....(Read More)

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

The Russians must be quaking in their boots, after all, the sanctions so far have led to a resurgenc...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

Bearing in mind there is a police box at the end of Bangla and (allegedly) state of the art CCTV why...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Not if the insurance is home based. If six English quid is a problem then you have that problem wher...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Gotta say I agree that this "farang tax" is pretty poorly thought out, and really quite un...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Thank you Tas...I would have thought there was enough context in my comment that made it clear that ...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Right Kurt,it don't need years long endless monitoring. It need's your endless moaning year ...(Read More)

 

CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023

 