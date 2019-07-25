Phuket police to call in experts to help identify body of foreigner found offshore

PHUKET: The Karon Police Chief will request official assistance from forensic science missing persons experts in the hope of identifying the body of the foreign man who was found 500 metres offshore from Karon Noi two weeks ago.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 25 July 2019, 12:36PM

The man’s body was brought ashore at Karon Noi late on the afternoon of July 10. Photo: Phi Phi Na Krab

The man’s body was found in the water by a passing local boat operator and brought ashore at about 6:15pm on July 10. (See story here.)

The Caucasian man, thought to be in his 40s, was dressed in a black singlet, sport shorts and trainers.

“He was about 180cm tall, and rather overweight,” said Capt Charnnarong Pakonggeua of the Karon Police, who was initially tasked with handling the case.

“His hair was black, but he was balding. His hair was cut short and he had a short beard. He had no tattoos or any other distinguishing marks on his body,” Capt Charnnarong added.

Initial efforts to try to identify the man proved fruitless.

“We have checked all hotels in the area. None of them reported any guests as missing,” Capt Charnnarong told The Phuket News two days later. (See story here.)

Karon Chief Police Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun told The Phuket News yesterday (July 24) that his officers have enjoyed no success since.

“We have informed and followed up with the Phuket Tourist Police and all police stations in Phuket, but we still have had no leads come back,” he said.

Col Prawit will said he will now expand his efforts.

“I will send documents to inform embassies, airlines and immigration tomorrow,” he explained.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News this morning (July 25), “I have reported information about this man to consular representatives in Phuket for France, Italy, the UK, Russia and Australia because this man looked like he might have come from one of these countries.”

However, Capt Ekkachai added, “It is actually Karon Police’s responsibility to carry out this investigation, and I have not received any updates about any progress in identifying this man.”

Col Prawit admitted the process was taking much longer than usual.

“This case needs time. Right now we still do not understand why this man was wearing shoes but died in the water – and we still do not have a report from doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital confirming the cause of death,” Col Prawit said.

Col Prawit noted that his next step is inform the “Committee on Development of Search of Missing Persons and Identification of Unidentified Remains System”, which operates under the Central Institute of Forensic Science, under the Ministry of Justice.

The organisation, which operates under the abbreviation CIR, specialises in missing person reports and unidentified bodies. (See website here.)

“I will talk with them to try to figure out what I can do about this body,” he said.

Col Prawit added that he will also inform the Missing Persons section of Criminal Record Division of the Royal Thai Police for assistance in identifying the body.

In the meantime, the man’s body will be kept at the Vachira Hospital morgue, Col Prawit said.

Anyone who believes they have information that may help to identify the man are urged to call the Karon Police Station at 076-396393.