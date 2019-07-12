Police struggling to identify body of foreign man found off Karon

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify the body of a foreign man found some 500 metres offshore at Karon Noi late Wednesday afternoon.

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 July 2019, 04:15PM

The man’s body was brought ashore at Karon Noi late Wednesday afternoon (July 12). Photo: Phi Phi Na Krab

The man’s body was found in the water by a passing local boat operator and brought ashore at about 6:15pm. (See story here.)

“We have checked all hotels in the area. Non one them reported any guests as missing,” Capt Charnnarong Pakonggeua of the Karon Police told The Phuket News today (July 12).

“We have informed Tourist Police and now have informed all police stations on the island to be aware of any information that may help identify the man,” he said.

The Caucasian man, thought to be in his 40s, was dressed in a black singlet, sport shorts and trainers.

“He was about 180cm tall, and rather overweight,” Capt Charnnarong said.

“His hair was black, but he was balding. His hair was cut short and he had a short beard. He had no tattoos or any other distinguishing marks on his body,” he added.

Anyone who believes they have information that may help to identify the man were urged to call the Karon Police Station at 076 396 393.

Non English speakers were urged to call the Tourist Police hotline 1155.