PHUKET: Police are trying to identify the body of a foreign man found floating in the sea about 500 metres off Karon Noi Beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 July 2019, 12:35PM

The an’s body was brought ashore at dusk yesterday (July 10). Photo: Phi Phi na krab

Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that were informed by the Karon Police at about 6:15pm yesterday evening (July 10) that the body of an unidentified foreign man, thought to be in his 40s, had been found a local boat operator.

The Caucasian man’s body was dressed in a black singlet, sport shorts and trainers.

Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers brought the man’s body to the beach before taking it to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination.

No wounds were found on the man’s body upon initial inspection. No identity documents were found either.

Asked if the man had been staying at a nearby hotel, police told The Phuket News this morning they had no information and were still investigating.

Police said initial investigations led them to believe that the man had either lost consciousness in the water due to illness or was drunk at the time of his death.