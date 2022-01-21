Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police are searching for an Estonian woman and her husband after they checked out of their hotel in Patong without the woman completing her mandatory 10-day Hotel Isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 January 2022, 03:24PM

Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn of the Tourist Police at the Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort in Patong earlier this afternoon (Jan 21). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn of the Tourist Police stationed in Patong this morning (Jan 21) was notified by the 191 police hotline that a staff at the Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort had reported that one tourist had contracted COVID-19.

The tourist had left the hotel yesterday (Jan 20), the hotel staffer reported.

Maj Boonyarit did not confirm which of the two tourists had tested positive.

The couple were named as Janika Prussakova, 49, traveling with her husband, Teder Arvi, 53, both Estonian nationals.

The hotel staffer reported that the couple boarded an air-conditioned van with two other tourists, heading for Koh Samui.

The staffer said she had no idea where the couple had booked to stay on Samui, Maj Boonyarit reported.

Police have yet to confirm whether they have tracked down Russian national Anton Tikhomirov, 29, and Russian couple Olga Tribshtok and Sergei Iaroshenko, both 35, after they checked out of their hotels in Phuket without completing the mandatory 10-day Hotel Isolation after testing positive for COVID.