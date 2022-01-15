BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

PHUKET: Police are looking for another Russian tourist reported missing from his hotel, this time in Kamala.

COVID-19healthtourismRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 January 2022, 03:56PM

Police are looking for Russian tourist Anton Tikhomirov, 29, from Moscow, after he left his COVID-19 hotel isolation room before serving the full days of quarantine. Photo: via Kamala Police

Police are looking for Russian tourist Anton Tikhomirov, 29, from Moscow, after he left his COVID-19 hotel isolation room before serving the full days of quarantine. Photo: via Kamala Police

Officers at Kamala Police Station were notified yesterday that Anton Tikhomirov, 29, from Moscow, had left the Sunwing Kamala Beach resort that morning, and had not returned.

Mr Tikhomirov checked into the hotel on Jan 3 after arriving on the island under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

He tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday (Jan 8) and was to stay in hotel isolation at least three more nights.

PaintFX

Staff at the Sunwing Kamala resort confirmed to The Phuket News that  as of late this afternoon Mr Tikhomirov still had not returned to the resort, where his room was a studio with balcony facing the pool.

Police urge people who have seen Mr Tikhomirov to immediately report his whereabouts by calling 098-010-8322 or calling the Kamala Police Station main contact number 076-385310 (24 hours).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Madeinswiss | 15 January 2022 - 17:11:53 

Russians are doing a good image of nd same everytime... Never respects the rules. Best solution, place them in ASQ hotels closed in their rooms.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive
Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair
Legal Matters: Former employees working against you
Govt mulls easing virus curbs
Phuket officials push local pineapples as Chinese New Year gifts
Six Andaman national parks on Unesco World Heritage Centre’s ‘tentative list’
Phuket marks 420 new COVID cases, two new deaths
Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved Test & Go tourists allowed after deadline, Crocodile instead of pork? || January 14
Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists
Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again
Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline
95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender

 

Phuket community
Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

Phuket New maybe you could expand on this. most of your reader live in Phuket and have a home. How...(Read More)

Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

Russians are doing a good image of nd same everytime... Never respects the rules. Best solution, pla...(Read More)

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

These pontoons must make money from docking fee's, so if its 20 years old and little maintenance...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

A very thin mask of heavy racism towards the Russians here despite all the protests. Let me guess, y...(Read More)

Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair

The pontoon had previously sunk but was patched and put back into use by tourists- amazing Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

More Phuket hospitals will follow with this 'money making' certificate business. It actually...(Read More)

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again

Nothing wrong that Australia treats foreign arrivals the same way as they treated themselves during ...(Read More)

Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin

Zinc- or any metal really- is the key to stopping particles from replicating. Send me 1000 baht and ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Russians are not a race but are easily identifiable by the Russian language they are speaking and y...(Read More)

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists

By now there is a whole Thai money making Covid industry warming up on track. Bit by bit refining it...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 