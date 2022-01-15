Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

PHUKET: Police are looking for another Russian tourist reported missing from his hotel, this time in Kamala.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 January 2022, 03:56PM

Police are looking for Russian tourist Anton Tikhomirov, 29, from Moscow, after he left his COVID-19 hotel isolation room before serving the full days of quarantine. Photo: via Kamala Police

Officers at Kamala Police Station were notified yesterday that Anton Tikhomirov, 29, from Moscow, had left the Sunwing Kamala Beach resort that morning, and had not returned. Mr Tikhomirov checked into the hotel on Jan 3 after arriving on the island under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday (Jan 8) and was to stay in hotel isolation at least three more nights. Staff at the Sunwing Kamala resort confirmed to The Phuket News that as of late this afternoon Mr Tikhomirov still had not returned to the resort, where his room was a studio with balcony facing the pool. Police urge people who have seen Mr Tikhomirov to immediately report his whereabouts by calling 098-010-8322 or calling the Kamala Police Station main contact number 076-385310 (24 hours).