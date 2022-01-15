Patong Police reported that the couple left their hotel, the Holiday Inn Express on Haad Patong Rd, before midday today (Jan 15).
Officers visited the hotel, where they were told that the woman, Olga Tribshtok, 35, had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
The couple had originally checked into the hotel on Jan 5 and were booked to stay today (Jan 15).
The couple went to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj to be tested yesterday, hotel staff told police. A copy of Ms Tribshtok’s positive test results was provided.
Today, both Ms Tribshtok and her husband, Sergei Iaroshenko, 35, checked out of the hotel before noon. Hotel staff have no idea where the couple might now be staying, said the report.
The hotel was unaware that Ms Tribshtok had tested positive until staff at the hospital contacted the hotel to inform them at 1:38pm, the report added.
Police are now looking for the couple.
The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has been notified, the report concluded.
