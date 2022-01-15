BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

PHUKET: A husband-and-wife Russian couple have been reported as checking out of their hotel in Patong early in order to avoid staying in Hotel Isolation for 10 days after the wife tested positive for COVID-19.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 January 2022, 05:34PM

Images: via Patong Police

Images: via Patong Police

Patong Police reported that the couple left their hotel, the Holiday Inn Express on Haad Patong Rd, before midday today (Jan 15).

Officers visited the hotel, where they were told that the woman, Olga Tribshtok, 35, had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The couple had originally checked into the hotel on Jan 5 and were booked to stay today (Jan 15).

The couple went to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj to be tested yesterday, hotel staff told police. A copy of Ms Tribshtok’s positive test results was provided.

Today, both Ms Tribshtok and her husband, Sergei Iaroshenko, 35, checked out of the hotel before noon. Hotel staff have no idea where the couple might now be staying, said the report.

The hotel was unaware that Ms Tribshtok had tested positive until staff at the hospital contacted the hotel to inform them at 1:38pm, the report added.

Police are now looking for the couple.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has been notified, the report concluded.

