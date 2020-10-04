BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

PHUKET: With just four days to go until the first tourists arrive in the country under the much-touted Special Tourist Visa (STV), the lack of information being provided about how to obtain such a visa screams for clarity.

Sunday 4 October 2020, 09:00AM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

The grand announcement this week that the first STV tourists will land in Phuket on Thursday (Oct 8) – either 120 tourists or 150 tourists from China, depending on which official you want to quote – brought a collective sigh of relief from many people whose incomes are suffering due to the lack of tourists, as if the tourism industry is finally being restarted.

The fact is there is no evidence that any serious numbers of tourists will arrive for at least the coming month.

The announcement did have one desired effect, a PR blitz throughout the country through the Thai-language media.

Tourism Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn only on Thursday announced that a second flight will arrive, with 126 tourists also from China, on Oct 26. The only other flight he mentioned was one arriving from Europe with 120 tourists from “Scandinavia and Schengen countries” on Nov 1.

Yet Mr Phipat also announced that the initial goal is to bring 1,200 tourists. Amazingly, not one report so far has even questioned the math.

Meanwhile, not a shred of information has been announced on how to actually obtain such a visa, despite the first STV tourists apparently arriving on Thursday – unless every single news media in the country, even Thai-language state news agencies, misreported that point.

How these tourists arriving this week have been issued an STV is beyond the realm of public information. Granted, the conditions for being issued an STV were gazetted only on Wednesday, yet as of today (Oct 4) the visa does not exist on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website’s list of Types of Visa.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Also, as best as we can tell, the STV visa is not mentioned on the official website of the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing – which begs the question, how are the tourists arriving from China on Thursday entering the country on a visa that it is currently impossible to apply for?

The STV visa is also still not even mentioned on the website for the Royal Thai Embassy for Sweden, located in Stockholm.

Yet apparently the tourists to arrive this week are to be allowed entry to the country on the incredible STV. Perhaps it is currently by invitation only.

Worse, even local officials are either being kept in the dark about what is actually going on, or have been gagged on releasing any information – both are very believable.

A call on Friday to Jaroon Kaewmukdakul, Director of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, to ask for any details about the conditions the arriving tourists must abide by – including whether they will be allowed to venture out onto a sectioned area of the beach immediately in front the resort where they are spending their 14-day quarantine – received an apologetic reply, with Mr Jaroon saying that all he could confirm was that the tourists must stay at their designated quarantine hotel for 14 days. He was not empowered to divulge any other information. We believe him, and we pity him for the position Bangkok officials have put him in.

The mind boggles. Does the Royal Thai Government currently not have enough qualified staff to assist in providing any such clear communication? To the best of our knowledge no government employees have lost their jobs throughout the economic crisis, and in fact remain on full salaries.

In the meantime, everyone else must wait begging at the table for scraps of information that might finally make sense – unless of course you just happen to be on that inside loop. Thank you, Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 04 October 2020 - 11:36:14 

It is clear that the number of foreign tourist arrivals will be much lesser than that of local tourists the coming months.  Thai people on Phuket should not be given a good feeling with being made happy with a dead sparrow. That only creates disappointment and lack of trust.

Pascale | 04 October 2020 - 09:54:34 

They changed the arrival date for the first flight already. A new date isn't published now.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trump ‘much better’, but White House doctor says ‘not yet out of the woods’
Top zoo official slain in missing-deer case
Activists banned from speaking about 1976 event
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Snake warning issued as king cobra caught in Rawai
Heavy rain brings minor flooding across Phuket
Kvik Real Danish Kitchens
Elite city school ‘took tea money’
New top cop calls a halt to drink-drive checkpoints
Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Phuket Vice Governor to transfer to Songkhla
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School abuse in Thailand? Thai UFC fighter enters Octagon! || October 2
More heavy rain forecast for Phuket
Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

It is clear that the number of foreign tourist arrivals will be much lesser than that of local touri...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

At which airports will that Thai charter flight touch down in Scandinavia and Schengen countries to ...(Read More)

CCSA approves Special Tourist Visa ‘in principle’

CCSA approved 'in principle' STV on 28 Sept. The Cabinet expected to approved it on 29th. G...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

They changed the arrival date for the first flight already. A new date isn't published now....(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Aha! Here comes the inevitable return of the cockroaches, crawling out of their holes of ignorance t...(Read More)

Sick inmates may receive free pardons

Yup-yup, kick out the sick inmates, that saves money of taking care them medical wise any further. N...(Read More)

Elite city school ‘took tea money’

So sad for Thai people to have to live amidst so much corruption. It seems like every aspect of lif...(Read More)

Elite city school ‘took tea money’

Education is the 4th most corrupt system in the country apparently. Not just the private schools ei...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

What is wrong if Thais admit that they want to make money. Are foreign businesses on Phuket not eage...(Read More)

New top cop calls a halt to drink-drive checkpoints

Sounds like he's trying to eliminate the collection of "fees" at the site. Makes sens...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 