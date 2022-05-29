Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry

Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry

PHUKET: Phuket observers this week were introduced to one of the most absurd ideas to land on our island for quite some time: a project to further tap into underground water sources as a way to bolster water supply for local residents.

opinionnatural-resourcesWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 May 2022, 10:00AM

Mr Sakda inspects the water drawn from one of project wells in Phuket on Thursday (May 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Sakda inspects the water drawn from one of project wells in Phuket on Thursday (May 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Sakda Vicheansil, Director-General of the Department of Groundwater Resources, was on the island on Thursday (May 26) to inspect, and announce, the project underway. The project has already identified 14 large-volume water sources among 45 wells drilled across the island.

Mr Sakda said that the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa had ordered the Department of Groundwater Resources to investigate the underground water resources available. With Mr Varawut so publicly visible in protecting the environment that statement is very believable. But to say that the project is to investigate how those water sources may be exploited beggars belief.

Mr Sakda surely as head of the Department of Groundwater Resources has his role limited to that select area of involvement, but when investigating underground water resources in Phuket it must involve the Royal Irrigation Department, which is responsible for providing the public water supply delivered by the Provincial Water Authority, including all the private water sources used to serve the PWA as well as the three major reservoirs on the island (Bang Wad in Kathu, Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn and Klong Krata in Chalong).

Mr Sakda may be unaware that the PWA started to roll out a major push to expand the public water supply network across Phuket over a decade ago. That major push did not come out of nowhere. Wells and aquifers across the island were already drying up. Residents in the southern reaches of Phuket, especially in Rawai where most people still relied on well water and water trucks, were among the last to finally be connected to public mains water supply. Much of the area today is still dependent on wells.

Phuket may be a large island, but is still an island. Bountiful in rain, Phuket has enough precipitation and catchment areas to support a relatively large population for an island this size – yet those limits have already been found. The limits were plainly evidenced by the water shortages of 2018 and 2019, when the Army was called in to supply entire neighbourhoods, some of which had residents carrying water back to their homes from communal tanks for months.

And the solution presented this week was to explore further depleting those resources? The logic is simply stunning.

C and C Marine

In trying to avoid water shortage crises in the future, the Phuket office of the Royal Irrigation Department and the PWA did well to look to small private water sources on the island that are naturally replenished. They also finally got the ball rolling on the pipeline from Phang Nga to bolster supply from a reservoir there dedicated to supplying Phuket.

In their assessments and selections, they were careful to check first to ensure the water sources being added to the collective supply would not be overly depleted. Mr Sakda must do the same. Conduct a widespread survey to identify where large aquifers may be used in case of emergency? Sure. To identify them with the preconceived intent of exploiting them? No.

“The guidelines developed will be used in other archipelago areas with similar geological features in the future,” Mr Sakda said. Fine, but it is very difficult to see how the eventual guidelines produced could provide any advice other than: “Use as little as possible; draw only what is necessary.”

On any island saltwater intrusion is a key concern. As Australian experts Greene, Timms, Rengasamy and Arshad wrote as recently as 2016: “Degradation of the quality of groundwater due to salinization processes is one of the key issues limiting the global dependence on groundwater in aquifers. As the salinization of shallow aquifers is closely related to root-zone salinization, the two must be considered together.”

As for any intention to use more groundwater in Phuket for farming, experts Pulido, Rigol-Sanchez, Vallejos and Sola said more recently in 2018, “Agricultural irrigation represents the main use of global water resources. Irrigation has an impact on the environment, and scientific evidence suggests that it inevitably leads to salinization of both soil and aquifers.”

There are limits to exploiting natural resources, and on this island groundwater is one of them. Many people across the island still today rely on groundwater for their household supply. How much is already drawn from Phuket’s aquifers must be first determined before any thought of drawing more can be considered. Mr Sakda needs to look first, before diving in.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, 1 death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket eyes short-haul markets

If there are less 3000 tourists arriving daily it is impossible to get 60% occupancy. The PTA must b...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

Absurd. So you're allowed to get high on alcohol, which you have to buy and which is potentially...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Hong Kong? No one is travelling in or out of Hong Kong. They're under similarly draconian COVID ...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

If this legislation is approved on June 9th, many more people will die on Thai Roads. The combinatio...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can forget his ambitious goals altogether if the Cannabis Legislati...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Where do they get these figures from? How can tourism be growing at all when there are fewer tourist...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

I see Air Asia planes regularly take off at the lowest possible speed which takes a lot longer to a...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Sorry but can you repeat that ridiculous figure! Phuket's hotel occupancy rate is 60-70%. When? ...(Read More)

Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

Again doing another festival onthe same dates as others. Now there are 3 festivals at 3 beaches at t...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

I wish the RTP put this much effort in to trying to apprehend the real criminals of Phuket, not just...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 