BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

PHUKET: The horrific accident that saw a Phuket taxi driver kill a 57-year-old Swiss man on a motorbike in Rawai on Monday (Dec 13) simultaneously sent shivers down the spine of those who ride motorbikes on the island and sparked another outpouring of outrage from the island’s expat community, and among expats abroad who are very familiar with Phuket.

opiniontourismtransportSafetydeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 10:00AM

The scene of the accident on Monday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident on Monday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The impact point on taxi van. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The impact point on taxi van. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of road where the accident happened is flat and straight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of road where the accident happened is flat and straight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Flowers have been placed at the scene to remember Carlo. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Flowers have been placed at the scene to remember Carlo. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The victim, Carlo Franciolli, died after a taxi van – an SUV modified to carry seven passengers – swerved across the road and struck Carlo on his motorbike before slamming into a roadside power pole.

While the people who care about Phuket are calling for justice to be served, they already know that it is unlikely any form of true justice will see the light of day, and with the chilling death of Carlo the games have already begun.

The taxi driver, Somchai Kobkoi, has already told police, as noted in the police report, that he was driving downhill at speed when he lost control of the vehicle. But anyone can see that the accident happened on a flat, straight section of road. Any version of “downhill” is at least several hundred metres away, and drivers in both directions on that section of road have a clear, unobstructed view of any other vehicle.

As simple as it gets, the police cannot be trusted when it comes to dealing with Phuket’s taxi drivers. The notorious accident in 2018 that saw a Phuket taxi driver wipe out six cars and a motorbike in morning rush hour traffic – killing the motorbike driver while taxi’s tourist passenger was still in the car on his way from the airport to his hotel – provided a rare glimpse into the extent that local law enforcement will go to in order to hide the resulting “justice” delivered that they so often like to boast about.

After initially refusing to name the driver in that accident, police then named him as Marut Puangsombat, 23 years old at the time. Of course Marut was instantly charged with reckless driving causing death, but it took 15 months to bring him to trial. Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Thalang Police, who led the investigation, took 217 days to bring the charge to court.

During that time it took six months before police finally gave Marut’s correct family name, Puangbanjong, to the press. Capt Suporn said he had confused the name with another case.

Providing the wrong name initially made it impossible to track the case at Phuket Provincial Court, and without being provided the correct name the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office said they had no idea which case The Phuket News was asking about. Apparently a taxi wiping out six cars and a motorbike and killing a person is not memorable to Phuket’s public prosecutors.

Finally it came to light that Marut was initially sentenced to four years imprisonment, but in the end he was released on a suspended sentence and was banned from driving his taxi for three months.

All throughout the police investigation and the trial Marut was allowed to continue working as a taxi driver, picking up and dropping off tourists at Phuket International Airport, including through the lucrative tourism high season that year.

That’s Phuket’s trusted law enforcers doing their part to protect the image of Phuket as a world-class tourism destination. There is no reason to believe this case will be handled any differently.

For some reason top-end officials do not perceive the dangerous driving of Phuket’s “public transport sector”, as they like to call it – despite every form of transport on the island being privately owned and operated operated – as damaging to Phuket’s reputation as a “world-class tourism destination”. Yet Phuket’s taxi drivers, and especially the van drivers, are deservingly despised by Thais and foreigners alike for their dangerous driving.

According to local Swiss newspaper laRegione, Carlo was known as an open, welcome and charitable person who wintered in Thailand, mostly Phuket, for many years. He even arrived to help in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. What damage to Phuket’s reputation do officials think they are limiting by ignoring his death? What’s the point in promoting Phuket as a safe haven from COVID-19, if tourists are going to get killed on the roads? Of note, Carlo’s uncle is a former mayor of their hometown Lostallo. News of Phuket’s deadly taxi drivers already returning to the roads so early in Phuket’s tourism recovery efforts has already bolted.

Yet, when it come to a video of a drunken bully of a parking attendant threatening tourists wanting to park to dine at a restaurant being posted on Facebook, in strolls the Army to ensure that the situation is handled quickly and properly. The imbalance in what is perceived as more damaging to Phuket is stupefying.

When it comes to the dangerous taxi drivers on our roads, they should send in the Army, every time. Period.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Timothy | 19 December 2021 - 12:00:47 

Fasinated, Boat Ave is the same. Best parking for taxi only. They have an area to sit and threaten you if you dare come too close. The mafia is so strong they are allowed to operate without meters and set their own rate. We definitely need the Army to sort out these P'sOS. Phuket could be so much better with real taxis like bkk.

CaptainJack69 | 19 December 2021 - 11:09:52 

At airport arrivals here now we are forced to wait outside and watch as the taxi vampires harass each and every single person that walks out the doors. Even though they've just walked past the taxi booths there are more touts and booths out here from the same 2 scum companies. Unlike other airports there's no corale and their behaviour is totally unimpeded.

CaptainJack69 | 19 December 2021 - 11:03:44 

Once again PN's 'opinion' piece is spot on. Well done. Unfortunately this is another issue we are all already well too aware of and we all know nothing will ever be done about. There's simply too much money at steak for too many powerful people. Phukets taxi drivers act with careless abandon and complete immunity from prosecution.

Kurt | 19 December 2021 - 10:42:27 

Is RTP Captain Suporn still Captain, or was he able to buy himself up in the ranks already?

Fascinated | 19 December 2021 - 10:28:47 

Its not just the public roads either. I tried to park in a spot outside a supermarket in Boat Lagoon last night but was blocked. The spots closet to the supermarket are 'reserved' by the taxi and minibus drivers. A comment at the customer service desk in side just got shrugged shoulders and 'mafia'. Even on private land they get away with it.

christysweet | 19 December 2021 - 10:08:50 

A few years back a 'Dr' from a horse clinic nearby flubbed up a euthanasia on a pony very badly. He was no doctor  and it took me almost 2 years and a trip to Bangkok to see him charged. Dept .Livestock official   came to Phuket to force it. I could write a book about Cherng Telay police

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
Omicron detected in passenger returning from Saudi
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention
SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program
All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, one new death
British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022
Omicron impacts tourist numbers
Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong
Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing
US Olympians to be briefed on Chinese law before Beijing Games
COP 26 debrief clarifies new climate goals
Riots continue at Krabi jail
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Massive project now rubble, Casino project under consideration? || December 17

 

Phuket community
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Better Nature Protection? That's not going to happen in Thailand where money is valued over ev...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

@Nasa12 "Who is this Jane Seymour ?" Oh dear,in what cave do you live ? You use the inter...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Who is this Jane Seymour ? Another “star“ that TAT have pay some million Bath and free holiday...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

@CaptainJack69 Not sure what your remark about the survival of Rawai or Nai Harn through the pand...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

@Phuket News One question for the article - If one from our family tests positive, are you sure tha...(Read More)

Omicron impacts tourist numbers

Well, it was a bit annoying to apply for the Thailand Pass and converting PDF's to JPEG's. B...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Besides - I have chosen to buy a packaged journey and the company has guides in Phuket that can help...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Thank you so much for this article which clarified the process quite a lot. @Kurt - concerning ref...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Fasinated, Boat Ave is the same. Best parking for taxi only. They have an area to sit and threaten y...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

Next please demolish Trisara, Landstate, Pullman, Le Colline, Andaman White, and all the others ment...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 