Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking

PHUKET: ISCO Region 4, the military oversight organisation for all of Southern Thailand, has intervened over a Thai woman tourist arriving at a restaurant in Phuket to enjoy a meal with friends being confronted and intimidated by a drunk parking attendant.

tourismSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 06:50PM

Maj Gen Sermphan said he did not want to inflict further punishment on Cherdchai, but want ed to make sure such incidents do not happen again. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherdchai apologised for his behaviour, but has now lost his job. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherdchai (left) was brought to Phuket Provincial Police Station to apologise to the tourists and explain his behaviour. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherdchai (left) apologised for his behaviour, but has now lost his job. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Surasak Phuengyam, head of the Region 4 ISOC (Internal Security Operations Command) arrived at the parking lot this morning to resolve the issue. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The issue arose after the tourist posted a video on social media yesterday (Dec 13) showing the parking attendant, Cherdchai “Chai” Chatsom, 45, confronting her over where she was allowed to park as a customer of a restaurant near Laem Hin Pier, as the adjoining parking area is for a private boat company.

The tourist was very polite and apologetic, yet Cherdchai continued with his behaviour, prompting her friends in the car to tell the woman to close the window and leave. The man was dangerous, they said.

The woman and her friend returned to the parking area later in daylight to explain to Cherdchai that she had already paid B30 to park in the area and that she had no idea the adjoining area was private parking only.

That made no difference to Cherdchai, who dismounted his motorbike and continued his tirade at the woman, and her friends.

A video of the group’s second encounter was also posted on social media, fuelling calls by viewers online for officials to fix the problem “before Phuket has no tourists left”.

In the second video, he said he was not drunk today

At 9am today (Dec 14), Col Surasak Phuengyam, head of the Region 4 ISOC (Internal Security Operations Command), along with Kok Kaeo Subdistrict Chief (Kamnan) Jetsada Naennian and a host of other officers arrived at the restaurant to resolve the issue.

Also present was Lt Col Winyu Boonmee, Deputy Chief of Phuket City Police, and officers from Koh Kaew Municipality.

They met Cherdchai and presented another video clip to him, this time showing him angry and arguing with Thai tourists dining in a raft near the pier.

After being presented with video evidence, Cherdchai admitted to his behaviour, saying he was drunk at the time. It was his day off, and he just wanted to help out, he said.

In the second video showing him in the car park in daylight confronting the tourists, he plainly said he was not drunk.

Cherdchai told the Army Region chief, police and other officers present that he was “ready to apologize”, but pointed out that the many scolding comments about him posted online by other people and said that the videos did not show the initial encounters, only the later times.

He said that the posting of the video was illegal under the Computer Crimes Act, as it had damaged his reputation.

Regardless, Cherdchai has now lost his job as a parking attendant after his employer, “Ms Lek”, learned of the repeated incidents. He has also been banned from returning to the area.

“Such an incident had never happened in this area before,” she said.

Cherdchai was today brought to Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town to explain his behaviour.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong told reporters after meeting with Cherdchai that the issue had now been resolved.

“When I drink alcohol I get hot headed. I used to have a good career. I used to operate tour buses, and I used to own a beauty salon. But COVID came along and I had to shut my businesses down,” he said.

Maj Sermphan said he did not want to inflict further punishment on Cherdchai, as he had already lost his job over the incident.

“I just don’t want anything like this to happen again,” he said.

“We need to welcome tourists, therefore we brought them together to talk to each other and to understand each other. The injured party did not want to take the matter further. The man apologised. Adn admitted that bad behavior should not affect the country. This is wrong, but the injured party did not file a complaint. It ended well,” he added.