British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

PHUKET: With just weeks to go before enough flights resume for Phuket to start seeing a greater increase in the number of tourists visiting the island, the current spate of heavy weather has exposed a now traditional blight: trash.

opinionpollutionenvironmenttourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 October 2022, 09:00AM

Deluges of trash continue to plague canals in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Deluges of trash continue to plague canals in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Heavy downpours since Thursday have continued to soak the island, and continue to highlight how much trash is still strewn along streets and in our waterways.

The torrential downpour on Thursday night saw the streets of Patong deep in floodwater, despite ongoing efforts by Patong Municipality over the past year to improve the drains network throughout the town. The culprit? Trash blocking the grates over the drains, preventing maximum flow of the deluge into pipes below.

Meanwhile over in Phuket Town workers were left to clear masses of flotsam floating in canals, causing problems of its own, with plastic waste a major factor.

The downpours in recent days have been heavier than usual, but not so unusual for October, traditionally the ‘last blast’ of the rainy season before the weather starts to clear to usher in what once used to be the tourism high season.

Trash covering the drain grates in Patong speaks for itself, in a town that is still one of the best known and most widely promoted as the key tourist town on the island. Whatever ‘Keep Patong Clean’ campaigns have been conducted there have failed.

The trash in the canals in Phuket Town comes with an extra bite. Only in July this year did Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas fire a warning shot, urging local residents to stop dumping trash into the canals.

In both cases, no one paid any attention.

Internal - Phuket News TV

What both cases have in common is that there has been no change in attitude towards dumping trash and littering. Further, there have been no noticeable behaviour-changing consequences for people caught.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials and ‘Royal Volunteers’ were happy to lead the way, holding mass cleanup after cleanup, all widely publicised across government websites and social media channels.

So far the effect has exactly what could be expected. While well-meaning people continue to clean up after others, it appears to have only reinforced the attitude, ‘Why bother changing when other people are still cleaning up after me?’

However, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is now fining people dumping in canals in the capital, and even offering a reward to those whose reports lead to fines against transgressors.

The BMA now understands that without consequences for people’s aberrant behaviour, the behaviour does not change.

When will Phuket learn?

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

SEC2 | 16 October 2022 - 13:28:10 

Good piece. #1. I never see any public trash cans.  Even at Central Festival it is hard to find a trash can. Put in public trash cans and empty them every day or so.  #2. Start now educating people with an aggressive public campaign and in 20 years the young generation will take over and the problem will be reduced. It doesn't happen overnight. Start with the children. Adults are too far gone.

cheez | 16 October 2022 - 11:45:48 

Do what Singapore does.

Prab | 16 October 2022 - 11:34:20 

Patong municipality efforts?? what have they done in the last 2 years a part from pumping money on their own businesses or bank account?? 2 years of non work and this is the result.. .. it is easy to see who is driving a cayenne in patong and who is suffering this mess.. bunch of greedy....

christysweet | 16 October 2022 - 10:26:55 

I use to pick up trash off the beach but no more. Let Thailand  suffer the consequence of its collective  callousness.

JohnC | 16 October 2022 - 09:09:48 

To define much more accurately. When will Phuket Thai people learn? 99 times out of every 100 it is local people that have no regard for what state this island is in. Just throw that food wrapper away and it's no longer my problem to deal with. No improvement in attitude at all in the more than 25 years I've lived here. So sad for this country...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One lane reopens at Kamala landslide
Major roads affected by flooding
Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips
Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center
Tham Luang cave re-opens
Storeroom at Phuket school catches fire
Phuket food handouts continue to mark World Food Day
‘Beginning of the end’: Iran activists call for mass protests
Tourism’s October boon
More rain for the weekend
Long weekend hoped to bring Phuket B2bn tourism boost
Kids centre ‘will not be demolished’
Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend
Explosion, fire at smelting plant in Wichit
No sign of foul play in Russian tourist’s death on Koh Pha-ngan

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Good piece. #1. I never see any public trash cans. Even at Central Festival it is hard to find a tr...(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

Guess money thinking overrules anything else. So, they sail out....(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

@ J.C: It will rain a lot in the next few days and boats have the ability to float on the water. Str...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

Pity for the many thousands of domestic tourists who choose to fly/drive to Phuket for a long 4 day ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Do what Singapore does....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Patong municipality efforts?? what have they done in the last 2 years a part from pumping money on t...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

it is hard to imagine why an island get flooded after only 1 night of rain... everything in this jun...(Read More)

Phone use must now be handsfree if driving

Not "brainless " at all,Kurt ! When someones life here turns into bitterness and the only ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

I use to pick up trash off the beach but no more. Let Thailand suffer the consequence of its collec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

To define much more accurately. When will Phuket Thai people learn? 99 times out of every 100 it is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property

 