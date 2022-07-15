Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

PHUKET: Public works on clearing and improving water flow in canals has resulted in good results in the three flood-prone areas in Phuket Town, Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas has announced.

constructionenvironmentpollution
By The Phuket News

Friday 15 July 2022, 11:51AM

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

The three key areas are on Amphur Rd near the intersection on the way to Koh Siray, in Samkong and along Sakdidet Rd, Mr Saroj said.

“Despite heavy rain during the past week, there have been no problems of flooding in the areas,” he said.

Phuket City Municipality targetted the three areas as local residents had been repeatedly affected by the canals overflowing during periods of heavy rain, Mr Saorj explained. 

Mr Saroj gave specific thanks to the Phuket Governor. “He has regularly visited the areas to help take care of the flooding problem in Phuket Municipality,” he said.

He also thanked the provincial office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

“All relevant authorities rushed to resolve the problem in the three key areas, which are now considered very successful,” Mr Saroj said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The coordinated efforts saw the canals being cleared of all natural ‒ and unnatural ‒ debris.

“The canals were dredged and unused beams were removed for better water flow, which helped to resolve the problem,” he said.

Mayor Saroj noted that Phuket City officials were monitoring other areas to help prevent flooding, and were continually removing trash from the canals to reduce the amount of waste impeding water flow.

 

“We ask all residents to use the bins that the municipality has available to reduce the amount of waste [found in the canals],” Mr Saroj said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

EXAT inks MoU to mitigate delays in Phuket expressway construction
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings
Thai cities top mid-year healthcare index
Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel
Heavy rain to fade away
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pimping mother case widens, Top 10 Thailand for expats, Arrests in Koh Kaew home invasion || July 14
Hostage-taker shot in shoulder, woman rescued
Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout
Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit
Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, no deaths
Embarassed AIS offers redress for live-match outage
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

 

Phuket community
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Ph...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Ka...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

I can't free myself of the thought that yelling 'building requirements' is used as a too...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

And what are these building requirements? Now it looks like despite not answering these requirement,...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Surely not!! Kurt missed the point? I'm shocked!...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Sounds like a jealous rival. I'd be pretty unhappy if he were to waste my time in such a fashion...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

@Nasa, before Covid time started, there were more illegal than legal small hotels. But Phuket Govern...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Former politician and grey massage pearler himself. Than he knows the drills. No chance without vid...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

An island that thrives on tourism should have a special team that takes care of cleaning the beach w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 