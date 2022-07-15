Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

PHUKET: Public works on clearing and improving water flow in canals has resulted in good results in the three flood-prone areas in Phuket Town, Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas has announced.

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 July 2022, 11:51AM

The three key areas are on Amphur Rd near the intersection on the way to Koh Siray, in Samkong and along Sakdidet Rd, Mr Saroj said.

“Despite heavy rain during the past week, there have been no problems of flooding in the areas,” he said.

Phuket City Municipality targetted the three areas as local residents had been repeatedly affected by the canals overflowing during periods of heavy rain, Mr Saorj explained.

Mr Saroj gave specific thanks to the Phuket Governor. “He has regularly visited the areas to help take care of the flooding problem in Phuket Municipality,” he said.

He also thanked the provincial office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

“All relevant authorities rushed to resolve the problem in the three key areas, which are now considered very successful,” Mr Saroj said.

The coordinated efforts saw the canals being cleared of all natural ‒ and unnatural ‒ debris.

“The canals were dredged and unused beams were removed for better water flow, which helped to resolve the problem,” he said.

Mayor Saroj noted that Phuket City officials were monitoring other areas to help prevent flooding, and were continually removing trash from the canals to reduce the amount of waste impeding water flow.

“We ask all residents to use the bins that the municipality has available to reduce the amount of waste [found in the canals],” Mr Saroj said.