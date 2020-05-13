Kata Rocks
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (May 13) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. With zero new cases reported today, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 224.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 12:19PM

mage: PR Phuket

mage: PR Phuket

A map showing the locations where people infected with COVID-19 in Phuket are receiving treatment, accurate as of midnight Monday night (May 11). Map: PPHO
A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Monday night (May 11). Map: PPHO
A map showing the locations of where high-risk patients in Phuket have been identified, accurate as of midnight Monday night (May 11). Map: PPHO

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,962 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19, an increase of 129 on the 9,833 reported yesterday

Of those, 9,738 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 5,927 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 5,821 had been cleared.

PR Phuket this morning also reported that 97 people remained in hospital, comprising 24 people already confirmed as infected, and 73 people still waiting for test results, up 15 from the 58 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak.

Thai Residential

The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released updated maps highlighting locations of risk areas on the island, the locations of where cases had been identified and where those confirmed as infected are receiving treatment.

The maps are marked as accurate as of 24:00 May 11. (See updated maps in gallery above.)

The new maps include the four new cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has yet to announce what action will be taken with the areas where four new cases were reported on Sunday (May 10).

