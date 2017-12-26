The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket officials promise serious action against illegal tour guides

PHUKET: Local government officials have promised to take serious action against any illegal tour guides found working in Phuket and have asked all legal tour guides to file reports with them should they find anyone working the job illegally.

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 04:15PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement came at a meeting held by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok held at Phuket Provincial Hall at 1:30pm yesterday (Dec 25) and attended by officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office, Phuket Tourist Police, Andaman Guide Association, Professional Tourist Guide Association, Yunan Chinese Language Guide Association, tour guides and representatives from the local conservation group Go-Eco Phuket.

V/Gov Snith concluded that a meeting be set up with relevant offices including law offices, tour operators and tour guides as well as educational offices where tour guides gain their qualifications in order to make sure that they follow the law.

Officials must strongly enforce the law and take action against any illegal tour guides found working in Phuket,” said V/Gov Snith.

In addition, we request that legal tour guides also take responsibility in keeping an eye out for any illegal tour guides and that they report any such findings immediately,” he added.

Bollywood

Yesterday’s meeting came after a Chinese man was arrested on Sunday (Dec 24) for working illegally in Thailand as a tour guide at Ao Po Pier in Pa Khlok. (See story here.)

It also follows more than 30 Phuket tour guides who are members of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand protesting at Promthep Cape last Thursday (Dec 21), furious at the rapidly increasing numbers of illegal Chinese tour guides on the island.

The Chinese-speaking tour guides, led by Wanchai Taweeapiradeepitak, held signs in Thai, Chinese and English languages, complaining about, what are, according to them, illegal Chinese-speaking tour guides working across the island, and requesting they get out.

The protesters told Chinese tourists at the entrance to Promthep Cape Viewpoint to be aware of illegal guides who are working in tour groups. (See story here.)

 

 
Kurt | 26 December 2017 - 20:13:49

Another nice day filling meeting. Promises, promises. Words, words.
Now not in a hotel but in Provincial Hall, where such meetings actually always should take place.

Now some action, please, if you like ( You ask for it) public response:
1: What is the telephone number to report? ( in thai and English)
2: What is the email address people can write to? ( have receiving officers who can read English)

Have permanent police boots at Phromthep Cape and boat piers. And occupy them too(!) during the peak hours + spot checks in between.

When are thai officials going to learn that temporarily 'serious' actions don't work.
Have they not enough experience by now in many fields in Thailand that temporarily law enforcement not works?

Specially not when you announce it in advance in order to make it a smooth happening for the officials.

simon01 | 26 December 2017 - 16:26:04

Is there a phone number or email address to report them too?? As I am sure there are many here. Most legal guides are not happy as they pay large amounts of money to be legal and then just to have lots of " high season" guides turn up with no paperwork and getting paid with none of the expense. But there needs to be an email or phone number to report them too.

