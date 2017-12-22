The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

PHUKET: More than 30 Phuket tour guides who are members of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand (PGA) protested at Promthep Cape yesterday afternoon (Dec 21), furious at the rapidly increasing numbers of illegal Chinese tour guides on the island.

crime, tourism, Chinese,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 December 2017, 10:17AM

The Chinese-speaking tour guides, led by Wanchai Taweeapiradeepitak, held signs in Thai, Chinese and English languages, complaining about, what are, according to them, illegal Chinese-speaking tour guides working across the island, and requesting they get out.

The protesters told Chinese tourists at the entrance to Promthep Cape Viewpoint to be aware of illegal guides who are working in tour groups.

Mr Wanchai said, “The reason we came here is because we are Thai Chinese-speaking tour guides who have legal tour guild licences. Our jobs are now in trouble because these illegal tour guides take our jobs. We do not have jobs from tour companies. There are more than a thousand of us who are in the same trouble.”

Mr Wanchai explained that he knows that there are not many tour companies that hire legal tour guides, but, on the other hand, about 70% - 80% of them hire illegal tour guides from China.

According to Mr Wanchai, these tour companies charge illegal guides B100,000 to be able to work. Thereafter they charge them B5,000 a month as an expense.

As far as I know there are more than a thousand illegal guides in Phuket. Many of the legal guides are losing their jobs even in a high season.

We want to warn tourists about illegal tour guilds. They must be aware of illegal guides who might cheat them to buy fake goods or distort and damage history,” Mr Wanchai noted.

We want government offices including the prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to help us solve the problem. The government should be strict and take action on tour companies who hire these illegal guides,” he added.

The protesters have vowed to continue to protest and warn tourists at Promthep Cape until the problem is solved or until they got more jobs.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 22 December 2017 - 13:47:40

These guides don't give a rats arse about history or quality of tourist experience for the, it is all about them being unable to rip off tourists themselves like the greedy tour companies. The insatiable appetite for money has turned all aspects of tourism in Thailand into a money grabbing free-for-all. These guys are nothing more than greedy and angry minivan drivers, of which there are too many

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 22 December 2017 - 11:16:59

I'm sure the average package tourist could give a hoot if the guide is legal or not, comes down to the cash they depart with for the service, I'm quite certain these guides would also attempt to extort as much cash out of tourists as well so it's not about that or distorting history, just greed.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.