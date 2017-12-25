PHUKET: A Chinese man was arrested yesterday (Dec 24) for working illegally in Thailand as a tour guide at Ao Po Pier in Pa Khlok.

Monday 25 December 2017, 10:43AM

Officials from Thalang District led by Thalang District Chief Adul Choothong and security officials led by Jiradet Burarak and Somporn Ontongin were conducting a Christmas and New Year security check at Ao Po pier.

As part of the security check officials requested all guides operating at the pier to produce their tour guide licenses following standard government policy for suppressing illegal tour guides.

Officials arrested Chinese man Yuanhua Li, 35, after he was unable to produce a valid license. He was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with working as an illegal guide.

The arrest follows a protest by more than 30 Phuket tour guides, who are members of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand (PGA), at Promthep Cape on Dec 21, who were furious at the rapidly increasing numbers of illegal Chinese tour guides on the island. See story here.