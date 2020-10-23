Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led the official ceremony to honour the life and achievements of HM King Chulalongkorn the Great – or Rama V – King of Thailand from 1868 to 1910.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 01:04PM

The ceremony this morning included the laying of wreaths at the statue of Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Phuket

King Chulalongkorn died on the evening of October 23, 1910.

He is recognised for the abolition of slavery in Thailand, the implementation of European-style currency, reforming the banking system and introducing the modern form of government administration throughout the country.

As part of the ceremony this morning, Governor Narong led the laying of wreaths at the statue of Rama V in front of Phuket Provincial Hall.

Other official events will be held across the island today to remember and honour the revered King.

Government officers attending the ceremonies are required to wear their white uniforms, and police and other armed services are asked to not wear their hats, or their gloves and swords.

State enterprise employees are asked to wear their corporate uniforms and students attending while representing their schools are asked to wear their school uniforms.

Members of other associations, such as volunteer organisations, are asked to wear their uniforms.

Members of the public are asked to dress respectfully and to wear yellow.

All people joining the ceremonies are asked to wear face masks and maintain a social distance of one metre from other attendees as part of the new normal COVID-19 protection measures.

As today is a public holiday, government offices are closed.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol.