Govt offices to close for Chulalongkorn day

PHUKET: People around the country will have another long holiday this weekend as the nation celebrates Chulalongkorn Memorial Day this Friday (Oct 23).

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 10:16AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Piyamaharaj day, or Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, is the annual celebration of the life and works of HM King Chulalongkorn the Great – or Rama V – King of Thailand from 1868 to 1910. He died on October 23, 1910.

Local government officials will hold a formal commemoration to honour King Chulalongkorn, including a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of the King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall.

Most government offices will be closed on Friday, including Phuket Immigration, all three District offices in Phuket and local municipalities and administration offices.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open. All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law for this public holiday.

Kurt | 21 October 2020 - 09:35:41 

Great! Thai can travel-travel, spend-spend, help their domestic tourism table floating. Understand that in November there will be another long holiday declared by Government to boost local tourism. Great monthly holiday times.

 

