Piyamaharaj day, or Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, is the annual celebration of the life and works of HM King Chulalongkorn the Great – or Rama V – King of Thailand from 1868 to 1910. He died on October 23, 1910.
Local government officials will hold a formal commemoration to honour King Chulalongkorn, including a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of the King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall.
Most government offices will be closed on Friday, including Phuket Immigration, all three District offices in Phuket and local municipalities and administration offices.
All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open. All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens
There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law for this public holiday.
Kurt | 21 October 2020 - 09:35:41