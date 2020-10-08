Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days

Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong yesterday (Oct 7) briefed officials on preparations to be made for King Bhumibol Memorial Day to be honoured next Tuesday (Oct 13) and Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Oct 23. 

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 October 2020, 10:27AM

Vice Governor Phichet at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Phichet at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor Phichet explained that the programme of official events to be held included merit-making ceremonies and volunteer activities.

Commemorations on Tuesday will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, when an alms-giving ceremony for monks will be held.

At 8am, a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of King Bhumibol will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University.

At 6:30pm, a candle-lit ceremony will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University to commemorate King Bhumibol’s benevolence.

There will also be volunteer activities during the daytime on that day. 

On Oct 23, the commemoration to honour King Chulalongkorn will be a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of the King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. 

Government officers attending the ceremonies are required to wear their white uniforms, and police and other armed services are asked to not wear their hats, or their gloves and swords.

State enterprise employees are asked to wear their corporate uniforms and students attending while representing their schools are asked to wear their school uniforms.

Members of other associations, such as volunteer organisations, are asked to wear their uniforms.

Members of the public are asked to dress respectfully and to wear yellow.

V/Gov Phichet also reminded officers and people who will join the ceremonies to wear face masks and maintain a social distance of one metre from other attendees as part of the new normal COVID-19 protection measures.

King Bhumibol Memorial Day next Tuesday (Oct 13) and Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Oct 23 are national public holidays. Government offices will be closed on both days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NSC chief confirms no Phuket tourists until after Oct 25
Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs
Police officer charged with George Floyd murder released on bail
Plastic fantastic for new roads
Health Ministry wants to cut quarantine period
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thais split on reopening? 13 teachers charged in school abuse scandal! || October 7
Phuket hospital defends treatment of woman who died of horseshoe crab poisoning
Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor
The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award
VIP investors could skip quarantine
Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief’s murder case
Sarasas teachers set to face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s Covid dilemma: Reopen or economic collapse? Horeshoe crab claims 1! || October 6
Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate
All visa extensions in effect from Nov 1

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs

One wonders what the gong rate for being 'Covid-free' will be set at. After all it seems VIP...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

the 14 days is discouraging. Probably the main issue for people travelling are 2 things: health and ...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

this type of road surface has already been put into practice in Australia and I believe the UK. I wo...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

@Kurt. You are absolutely right PN should open up the possibility and correct typing errors again. ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Tbird,as you mention Nazi Germany.I see many of those hillbilly DT supporter wearing Nazi symbols. E...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Well all the studies in the world show that micro plastic, is the most harmful to micro animals and ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Tbird...the most evil regime on this planet is the U.S......the U.S. is not saving anybody from anyt...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

When are they going realize it was China who brought in Covid 19. The wealthy Chinese are not going ...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

Guess the THB has a established position in the international validating money belt. ( exchange rat...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

@ Nasa12. We all know your 'ho' was a typing error. We all understand there was no reason fo...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand

 