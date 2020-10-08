Phuket readies for King Bhumibol, King Chulalongkorn memorial days

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong yesterday (Oct 7) briefed officials on preparations to be made for King Bhumibol Memorial Day to be honoured next Tuesday (Oct 13) and Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Oct 23.

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 October 2020, 10:27AM

Vice Governor Phichet at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor Phichet explained that the programme of official events to be held included merit-making ceremonies and volunteer activities.

Commemorations on Tuesday will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, when an alms-giving ceremony for monks will be held.

At 8am, a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of King Bhumibol will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University.

At 6:30pm, a candle-lit ceremony will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University to commemorate King Bhumibol’s benevolence.

There will also be volunteer activities during the daytime on that day.

On Oct 23, the commemoration to honour King Chulalongkorn will be a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of the King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall.

Government officers attending the ceremonies are required to wear their white uniforms, and police and other armed services are asked to not wear their hats, or their gloves and swords.

State enterprise employees are asked to wear their corporate uniforms and students attending while representing their schools are asked to wear their school uniforms.

Members of other associations, such as volunteer organisations, are asked to wear their uniforms.

Members of the public are asked to dress respectfully and to wear yellow.

V/Gov Phichet also reminded officers and people who will join the ceremonies to wear face masks and maintain a social distance of one metre from other attendees as part of the new normal COVID-19 protection measures.

King Bhumibol Memorial Day next Tuesday (Oct 13) and Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Oct 23 are national public holidays. Government offices will be closed on both days.