The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

PHUKET: Following the tour bus crash on Patong Hill on Sunday night that wiped out several vehicles, including a tuk-tuk carrying tourists, and left dozens of people injured, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has “invited” tour buses registered in other provinces to have their brakes checked.

patong, tourism, transport, accidents,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 August 2017, 11:40AM

The “invitation” came yesterday (Aug 8) in a formal announcement issued by the PLTO.

The announcement followed Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordering a raft of safety measures to prevent further devastating accidents on the steep hill road after personally inspecting the crash site with PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha on Monday (Aug 7). (See story here.)

“Many tour bus accidents on Phra Baramee Rd in Patong have caused damage to both life and property. Most of these tour buses (in accidents on Patong Hill) were registered outside Phuket,” PLTO Chief Banyat pointed out in the official notice yesterday.

“The PLTO is one of the government offices responsible for checking vehicles (for safety) in order to increase the level of prevention and decrease the number of accidents for brake failure.

“The PLTO is willing to provide brake-system tests so that tour buses are safe,” he added.

“The PLTO is asking for the cooperation from every tour bus owner and all tour bus drivers that are not registered in Phuket to have the brake systems on their tour buses checked,” Chief Banyat said.

The checks will be made at the PLTO offices on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd near Saphan Hin (see map below) from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday, Aug 19.

C and C Marine

Appointments are necessary and must be made by calling the PLTO at 076-220792, Chief Banyat noted.

The accident on Sunday night left two people, tour bus driver 65-year-old Prajuab Sirikul and motorbike driver Atsawadee Jesawa, 31, in serious condition in hospital. (See story here.)

The bus involved in the accident was registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The accident on Sunday followed two tragic tour bus crashes on Patong Hill claiming three lives in less than two weeks.

On the night of July 10, a tour bus crash killed a 10-year-old boy and his father, both Chinese tourists on holiday in Phuket. (See story here.)

That accident came less than two weeks after another runaway tour bus killed a 40-year-old woman who happened to be riding a motorbike on the street where all drivers of out-of-control “brake failure” buses aim to come to a rest, instead of slamming into a concrete wall beside the entrance to the street. (See story here.)

Together, the two accidents left nearly 50 people, mostly tourists, injured.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Jor12 | 09 August 2017 - 13:39:18

Spider... yep, the "tourists are voting with their feet and wallets" as an article here states today, "The number of Russian citizens visiting Thailand for tourism purposes is steadily growing: in the first quarter of 2017, about 489,000 Russians visited Thailand, which is 44% more than in 2016."... and that's only for Russians!

The Phuket News

spider | 09 August 2017 - 12:55:45

INVITED ???????
Prosecution rests. When will somebody stand up and take responsibility? Blind leading the blind.Tourists are now voting with their feet and wallets. Phuket was dying a slow death but now further ineptitude has sped up the process. RIP

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Spider... yep, the "tourists are voting with their feet and wallets" as an article here states today, "The number of Russian citizens v...(Read More)

Russian consulate planned for Phuket

Nasa12...no, it's an Honorary Consul, not a Diplomatic Consul. Honorary Consuls have limited authorization to act and conduct on behalf of their n...(Read More)

Phuket Police seize 23kg of marijuana, mules arrested

"Mr Tam" has obviously managed to (somehow=$$$) clear his good name. Always reading how police "set up a buy" or "set up a ...(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

INVITED ??????? Prosecution rests. When will somebody stand up and take responsibility? Blind leading the blind.Tourists are now voting with their fe...(Read More)

PM turns screws over airport queues

He's probably right...when you get to the counter. ...(Read More)

Recovery set for two Thais’ bodies in California

"Many Thais have complained on social media about the delay" Perhaps they could go over there and pull the car out themselves. They could...(Read More)

Russian consulate planned for Phuket

But they have a Consulate in Chalong, Patak Road about 200 meter from the round about to Kata right side ???...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor dodges Phuket Town nightlife late-closing kerfuffle

If later closing times are legalized, the payola dries up. Do authorities believe everyone does not know this? How many millions are taken in each ye...(Read More)

PM turns screws over airport queues

I think maybe the PM should check the stats over 3-5 minutes average........(Read More)

Foetus found dumped in Phuket garbage pile

Fetus? Many babies are born prematurely at 7 months and survive. I can only imagine what horrible situation a woman finds herself in where she cann...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.