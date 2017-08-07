The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

PHUKET:The devastating accident involving a tour bus carrying 21 Chinese tourists and three Thai tour guides on Patong Hill last night (Aug 6) has left two people in serious condition, Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng of the Patong Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 7).

tourism, transport, patong, Chinese, accidents, police,

Shela Riva

Monday 7 August 2017, 12:13PM

The driver of the tour bus, 65-year-old Prajuab Sirikul, and the driver of a motorbike, Atsawadee Jesawa, 31, are in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said Maj Teerasak.

Prajuab will face charges after his condition improves, Maj Teerasak told The Phuket News.

Nineteen of the 20 people on the tour bus taken to hospital for minor injuries have been released, he added.

The accident, at 8:10pm, involved the tour bus, three minivans, a tuk-tuk and a motorbike, confirmed Maj Teerasak. (See initial report here.)

“According to initial information, the cause of the accident was Mr Prajuab (the tour bus driver) driving recklessly. The vehicle was in good condition, and although the accident happened at night there was no lack of lighting,” Maj Teerasak wrote in the accident report.

Mr Prajuab was returning 21 Chinese passengers and three tour guides from a dinner in Phuket Town to the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa, he explained.

“He was driving fast on a slope and a curve on Prabaramee Rd, on Patong Hill, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and continue downhill at speed, hitting a minivan in the opposite lane.”

“Passengers in that minivan sustained no injuries,” he said.

“The tour bus then hit another minivan, causing the minivan to spin. The minivan was then struck by a tuk-tuk following behind it. The driver of the second minivan and the tuk-tuk sustained minor injuries.

“A motorbike following the tuk-tuk fell over, causing another (a third) minivan behind to run over the motorbike,” Maj Teerasak reported.

“After hitting the second minivan, the bus driver (Prajuab) steered the bus to the left through the road barrier and causing passengers to be injured,” he added.

“Mr Prajuab will be charged when he is in better condition,” he said.

 

 
agogohome | 07 August 2017 - 13:07:56

The only solution to this on-going problem, is to ban ALL buses from Patong hill. Nothing else is going to work.

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Don Mueang queues due to ‘staff shortage’

Lt Gen Nathathorn states that it.."has a long-term plan to reduce waiting times by recruiting 300 more police officers." IT News states,&...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

The only solution to this on-going problem, is to ban ALL buses from Patong hill. Nothing else is going to work. ...(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Jor12, although I agree, I haste to remind you, that if others made the same comment you would say they have no right to tel, Thais what to do, ther i...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus hits van, tuk-tuk, nearly plunges off Patong Hill

Why does the answer have to be an expensive tunnel? There are hills like this all over the world yet buses do not crash on them every week. The brakes...(Read More)

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Way to go Jor12! You must have taken off your rose colored glasses. Either that or you broke your Prozac in half for a change. Welcome to reality......(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Jor12, wow, what happened to you? This comment actually makes sense. Of course if anyone else made the same comment first you would say they were Thai...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus hits van, tuk-tuk, nearly plunges off Patong Hill

Again and Again Accidents on the hill to Patong For a Tunnel which safe lives The assumable best secure way to Patong How many more ancients have...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus hits van, tuk-tuk, nearly plunges off Patong Hill

Same old excuse's, "brake failure" are you kidding me!!! the whole world is laughing at you Phuket and your inability to sort out this p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

CaptainJack69...It would appear that certain sellers of counterfeit goods were targeted by authorities at the specific request of the copyright holder...(Read More)
