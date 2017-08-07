PHUKET:The devastating accident involving a tour bus carrying 21 Chinese tourists and three Thai tour guides on Patong Hill last night (Aug 6) has left two people in serious condition, Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng of the Patong Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 7).

Monday 7 August 2017, 12:13PM

The driver of the tour bus, 65-year-old Prajuab Sirikul, and the driver of a motorbike, Atsawadee Jesawa, 31, are in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said Maj Teerasak.

Prajuab will face charges after his condition improves, Maj Teerasak told The Phuket News.

Nineteen of the 20 people on the tour bus taken to hospital for minor injuries have been released, he added.

The accident, at 8:10pm, involved the tour bus, three minivans, a tuk-tuk and a motorbike, confirmed Maj Teerasak. (See initial report here.)

“According to initial information, the cause of the accident was Mr Prajuab (the tour bus driver) driving recklessly. The vehicle was in good condition, and although the accident happened at night there was no lack of lighting,” Maj Teerasak wrote in the accident report.

Mr Prajuab was returning 21 Chinese passengers and three tour guides from a dinner in Phuket Town to the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa, he explained.

“He was driving fast on a slope and a curve on Prabaramee Rd, on Patong Hill, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and continue downhill at speed, hitting a minivan in the opposite lane.”

“Passengers in that minivan sustained no injuries,” he said.

“The tour bus then hit another minivan, causing the minivan to spin. The minivan was then struck by a tuk-tuk following behind it. The driver of the second minivan and the tuk-tuk sustained minor injuries.

“A motorbike following the tuk-tuk fell over, causing another (a third) minivan behind to run over the motorbike,” Maj Teerasak reported.

“After hitting the second minivan, the bus driver (Prajuab) steered the bus to the left through the road barrier and causing passengers to be injured,” he added.

“Mr Prajuab will be charged when he is in better condition,” he said.