Phuket tour bus hits van, tuk-tuk, nearly plunges off Patong Hill
PHUKET: A Phuket tour bus carrying Chinese tourists struck a passenger van and a tuk-tuk while driving over the hills into Patong after 8pm this evening (Aug 6).
Sunday 6 August 2017, 10:21PM
The tour bus crashed through the guardrail and nearly plunged off Patong Hill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Four people were reported injured with 25 others reported as “safe”.
MORE TO FOLLOW
