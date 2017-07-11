PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket Phuket has called an emergency meeting this morning (July 11) in the wake of the devastating tour bus crash on Patong Hill last night that has killed person, a 10-year-old boy.

Tuesday 11 July 2017, 11:13AM

Staff at Patong Hospital early this morning confirmed that the boy, Liu Jierui, was dead on arrival at the hospital.

He had suffered fatal head and chest injuries when the bus flipped onto its side and wiped out power pylons and the fronts of several houses in the small street at the bottom of the hill, just past Patong Temple (Wat Suwan Khiriwong).

He was unconscious and unresponsive when rescue workers pulled him from the wreck.

As of this morning (July 11), staff at the hospital confirmed that Jierui’s father, Liu Fei, 36, had died from head injuries sustained in the crash.

Seven of the other 31 tourists on board suffered serious injuries. Twenty-two tourists escaped with only minor injuries.

Also on the bus, registered in Phang Nga province, were two tour guides, two tour guide leaders, one tour company staffer and the driver, 36-year-old Krittaporn Nualdua, registered as a resident of Rassada in Phuket.

According to the emergency patient notice posted by Patong Hospital staff in the hours immediately after the accident, the injury and fatalities recorded were as follows:

Ms Peng Yali, 32 years old, cut wounds on her shoulder

Ms Jue Song, 30, cut wounds on her forehead and under her eye

Girl Wu Jia Qi, 8, bruises on the forehead

Mr Anhuq Zho, 31, lacerations on the waist

Ms Chen Xin, 27, bruises on left leg

Mr Zhou Yaxiang, 26, bruised back

Ms Xu Yu, 35, neck injury

Boy Zung Gun Ming, 14, neck injury

Ms Yan Yin, neck injury

Girl Li Yiqi, 16, cut wounds on her forehead

Mr Zhou Wen Jian, 40, cut wounds on his body

Ms Wang Yan, 40, head and leg pain

Ms Chen Jinni, 28, chest pain

Mr Jiang Honghoi, 40, bruises on his body

Ms Wang Zhen, 28, bruises on his elbow and arm

Girl Qung Zung Zhen, 8, bruises on her forehead

Ms Zhu Lin, 27, bruises on her right arm

Ms Hou Longya, 63, injury to her left wrist and bruises on her left knee

Mr Luz Yewen, 17, cut wounds on her head

Ms Xza Yin Feng, 70, head injuries and intracerebral haemorrhage

Boy Lyu Jie Rui, 10, deceased

Mr Lyu Fei, 36, bruises on his head and intracerebral haemorrhage (now deceased)

Police reported that the Chinese tourists were being taken back to the Patong Bay Hill Resort when the accident happened at 10:57pm. (See story here.)

The driver, Krittaporn, lost control when the brakes failed at the bend at the bottom of the hill, police noted.

Krittaporn was taken into custody for questioning by police last night as they continue their investigation.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech has already vowed legal action against the driver and the tour company involved in the deadly tour bus accident at the same location less than two weeks ago.

In that accident, on June 30, a bus carrying Chinese tourists slammed into a concrete wall built in front of a house to stop runaway vehicles from ploughing into the home.

That crash left one person dead and 26 more injured. (See story here.)