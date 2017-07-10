Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

PHUKET: A Phuket tour bus crashed at the bottom of Patong Hill tonight (July 10), leaving at least one person dead.

patong, accidents, death, tourism, transport, Chinese,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 July 2017, 11:52PM

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it failed to stop and crashed at the bottom of the hill, just past Wat Patong, just before 11pm.

The bus was carrying 31 Chinese tourists back to their hotel in Patong at the time of the accident. Initial reports indicate that 25 people were injured in the crash.

The lone fatality so far has been confirmed as a 12-year-old boy.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

The driver, who has yet to be name, was taken into custody for questioning by Lt Col Pattapee Srichai, Deputy Superintendent of the Patong Police.

The tour bus crash is the second on Patong Hill in less than two weeks after the brakes failed on a bus carrying Chinese tourists slammed into a concrete wall built in front of a house to stop runaway vehicles from plioughing into the home on June 30.

That crash left one person dead and 26 more injured, with the Patong Police Chief vowing to take legal action against the driver and the company responsible for the roadworthy condition of the bus. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Discover Thainess | 11 July 2017 - 00:31:23

"Control C" and "Control V". I feel bad for Phuket News having to keep reporting the same thing over and over. When will drivers be taught to use low gear when descending a steep hill and not ride the brakes all the way down until they cook and fail at the bottom? Will this ever change? Education would actually be easy and not expensive. Madness that this still happens.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

"Control C" and "Control V". I feel bad for Phuket News having to keep reporting the same thing over and over. When will drivers b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

I too am looking for somewhere else to live as I've had enough of the taking your life into your own hands whenever you venture out, though it'...(Read More)

Foreign tour guides under fire

As a dive operator, we employ only Thai yellow card guides, but there are not enough that have the skills to guide diving, some cannot even swim. The ...(Read More)

Foreign tour guides under fire

"Allowing foreign tourist guides to compete in the industry would cause huge unemployment among Thai tour guides" Sounds like an admissio...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents

Oh, now they want something done, it's mostly the Thai driving population Males who drive like complete idiots in the first place! Taxi's tuk ...(Read More)

Phuket vendors warned over durian price gouging

Sueoriginal: Not sure what your comment is about as this article is about the pricing of Durians. I don't think selling Durians will gain many vot...(Read More)

Dynamite fishing, drugs, threaten Myanmar's 'sea gypsies'

TRUE OLD NEWS Some breathe through thin plastic tubes hooked up to compressors, while others use no equipment. Many suffer decompression sickness,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

This is exactly why I am leaving Thailand. There are laws, yet not one single bit of enforcement, unless you consider police roadblocks enforcement. ...(Read More)

Faced with arrest for Phuket woman’s murder, German man slashes own throat

RIP Lek, you were such a beautiful kind Lady. Nico early death is too good for you, ROT in a Thai prison for the rest of your life....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.