Phuket Muslims ready to mark end of Ramadan

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket, and Thailand, will observe the Islamic holy day Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, on Saturday (Apr 22).

religion
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 April 2023, 02:07PM

The proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, late yesterday. Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

The proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, late yesterday. Image: Sheikhul Islam Office

The confirmation came by a proclamation by the Chularatchamontri, Sheikul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, the leading Muslim cleric for the nation, late yesterday.

The announcement marked that no new moon had been sighted after the sun set on yesterday.

“I hereby proclaim that the first day of the month of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) 1444 Hijri corresponds to Saturday, April 22, 2023,” Sheikul Islam Aziz announced.

Phuket’s Muslim communities have been observing Ramadan since Mar 22, with much support from local organisations and leading island figures, including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

There are 54 mosques across Phuket, not including other venues for prayer, to serve resident and visiting Muslims across the island. An estimated 20% of Phuket’s native population are Muslims.

